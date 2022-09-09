ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, AL
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Butler, AL
City
Jasper, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Alt 101.7

Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area

More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Aba#The U S Army#Meridian#Wtug#Cumulis Media Inc#Townsquare Media
elmoreautauganews.com

Long-Lewis Acquires Ernest McCarty Ford

Effective September 9, 2022, the Long- Lewis Automotive Group, has acquired Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster, Alabama and the associated stand-alone Quick Lane in Calera, Alabama to better serve the Greater Birmingham area. Long-Lewis purchased all assets, including the real estate, and this will become an extension of Long-Lewis of...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Can the Crimson Tide avoid another 2021?

The 2021 season was one of the most inconsistent and stressful years of the Nick Saban era for Alabama football fans. While the Tide still managed to finish the regular season with an 11-1 record, it was something of a miraculous achievement considering how flawed the team proved to be when compared to past Alabama teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Greg McElroy Says Closing ‘Talent Gap’ Has Alabama More Vulnerable

Alabama fans were given quite a scare during Saturday’s narrow 20–19 win over Texas, with the Tide getting a much more competitive game than many had expected. According to one prominent Alabama alum, that’s simply the result of the rest of the pack catching up to the Nick Saban-led dynasty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
105.1 The Block

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AUBURN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy