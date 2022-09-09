Read full article on original website
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama-based fast food joint Milo’s introduces new line of burgers
Change comes gradually at Milo’s Hamburgers. For years after Milo Carlton opened his Birmingham restaurant in 1946, he slung only his unique burgers, slathered in house-made sauce and featuring a bonus bit of beef under the bun. It took a half-century or so for Milo’s to add chicken.
Paralyzed Teen’s First Words After Waking Up Are “Roll Tide”
A tragic story of a young man, only 15, has touched many across the nation. Tragedy that has an inspiring message that connects all the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His name is Ethan Glynn and he is in the 9th grade. He wanted to be a football player and he...
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
Check Out This Super Luxurious Modernized Birmingham, Alabama Hotel
If you know me, I love a good view, spots for people watching, and an elaborate drink to go with it all. That thought process applies to hotels as well. I mean I don’t have to go the bougie route all the time but when I can I do.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
tdalabamamag.com
ULM’s head coach Terry Bowden on a potential upset of Alabama: “Anything is possible.”
The tone of voice in Nick Saban’s and Terry Bowden’s opening thoughts is telling. Saban wants players clean mistakes, while Bowden credited his players for the win over Nicholls State. Bowden, 66, feels very comfortable about the place his team will be at this weekend. He is a...
elmoreautauganews.com
Long-Lewis Acquires Ernest McCarty Ford
Effective September 9, 2022, the Long- Lewis Automotive Group, has acquired Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster, Alabama and the associated stand-alone Quick Lane in Calera, Alabama to better serve the Greater Birmingham area. Long-Lewis purchased all assets, including the real estate, and this will become an extension of Long-Lewis of...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
Alabama Football: Can the Crimson Tide avoid another 2021?
The 2021 season was one of the most inconsistent and stressful years of the Nick Saban era for Alabama football fans. While the Tide still managed to finish the regular season with an 11-1 record, it was something of a miraculous achievement considering how flawed the team proved to be when compared to past Alabama teams.
Tri-City Herald
Greg McElroy Says Closing ‘Talent Gap’ Has Alabama More Vulnerable
Alabama fans were given quite a scare during Saturday’s narrow 20–19 win over Texas, with the Tide getting a much more competitive game than many had expected. According to one prominent Alabama alum, that’s simply the result of the rest of the pack catching up to the Nick Saban-led dynasty.
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out
Which games and opponent stand out on the Crimson Tide's 2022-2023 schedule.
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
