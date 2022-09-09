Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
Clear Creek ISD ranked in the top 13 best Texas employers
CCISD made Forbes' top Texas employers list as one of the two Houston-area employers to make the ranking. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) Clear Creek ISD made Forbes’ annual America’s Best Employers By State list, ranking as the 13th best workspace in Texas. The district is one of two Houston-area school districts on the list of 101 Texas workplaces.
Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project
The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
Future of Halloween Safe Streets discussed in Shenandoah
Shenandoah City Council opted to form a committee for future Halloween events during a Sept. 14 meeting. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Shenandoah is creating a committee to determine the future of its official Halloween event in future years following discussion during a Sept. 14 meeting. The discussion...
Holes Incorporated celebrating 50 years in business in the Cypress area
Holes Incorporated offers concrete cutting and demolition services to clients in the Houston and Louisiana areas. (Courtesy Pexels) Women-owned concrete cutting contractor Holes Incorporated will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Sept. 22. The company will hold festivities to commemorate the occasion from 4:30-7 p.m. on its anniversary at 9911 Franklin Road, Houston. Food, drinks and activities will be featured at the event. Registration is required and can be completed online. Holes Incorporated offers concrete breaking, slab sawing, pour backs and other concrete repair services. 281-469-7070. www.holesinc.com.
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
Texas Children's Pediatrics now accepting patients at Fulshear clinic
The Fulshear clinic is now seeing patients as of Sept. 13 and will host a grand opening on Sept. 30. (Courtesy Pexels) Texas Children’s Pediatrics is now seeing patients at a new Fulshear location as of Sept. 13. The Fulshear clinic, located at 6623 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane,...
Quench It Soda to open 6 Houston-area shops, including in Katy, Cypress, The Woodlands
Quench It Soda will open at six Houston-area locations, with one opening by the end of this year and two anticipated for 2023, officials said. (Courtesy Quench It) Quench It Soda, a beverage and snack shack native to Utah, is opening at six Houston-area locations, including one in Katy, according to corporate officials.
Magnolia lifts Stage 3 water restrictions
Citing recent rain, the city of Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story has been updated with a comment from City Administrator Don Doering. Citing recent rain, Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9, according to the city’s...
Houston Association of Realtors: August housing inventory highest in two years
3323 Oaklawn Place Drive, a 1,804-square-foot house in Olympia Estates, sold for between $185,001-$215,000 on Jan. 30. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) For the fifth straight month the Houston area's housing market cooled down as the total number of property sales year over year declined 15.8%, according to the Houston Association of Realtors' August market update.
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Aspen Dental brings general dentistry services to Tomball
Aspen Dental will open an office in Tomball on Sept. 15. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Aspen Dental will open Sept. 15, according to Office Manager Gabriel Fuentes. The dental office, located at 27661 Business 249, Tomball, will offer general dentistry services alongside treatments such as implants, dentures and crowns. 281-378-2542. www.aspendental.com.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Fort Bend ISD board to consider employee longevity pay program
Providing supplemental longevity compensation pay for district employees will be considered by the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees during its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting, contingent upon the passage of a November tax rate election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will soon consider approving a...
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
Smoothie King now open on Grant Road in Cypress
Smoothie King opened a new location on Grant Road in July. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened July 17 at 14119 Grant Road, Cypress. The global smoothie franchise offers a variety of blends to assist in weight loss, bulking up or liquid meal replacement. There are over 1,000 Smoothie King locations world wide. 281-612-3638. www.smoothieking.com.
The Den hair salon now open in Conroe
The Den is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Nora Kramer) The Den opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 123, Conroe. According to owner Michelle Fisher, she has been in the hair business for over 10 years and is a color and blonding specialist. She is also certified in multiple extension techniques and provides haircuts. Fisher said she hopes to provide eyelash services in the near future. 530-305-0047. Instagram: Hairbymichellefisher.
'Ink Master' competitors open tattoo parlor in The Woodlands Mall
Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall in July. (Courtesy Revolt Tattoos) Tattoo parlor Revolt Tattoos opened in The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, on July 10. Revolt Tattoos is owned by Joey Hamilton and Walter Frank, who competed on “Ink Master” for seasons 3 and...
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
FBISD bus system receives excellence award from Texas Association of School Boards
The Texas Association of School Boards has awarded Fort Bend ISD a 2022 Excellence Award for the use of its tracking system to evaluate bus incidents and accidents. (Courtesy Fort Bend ISD) Fort Bend ISD has been recognized with an excellence award due to a system it uses to track...
