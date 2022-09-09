ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Clear Creek ISD ranked in the top 13 best Texas employers

CCISD made Forbes' top Texas employers list as one of the two Houston-area employers to make the ranking. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) Clear Creek ISD made Forbes’ annual America’s Best Employers By State list, ranking as the 13th best workspace in Texas. The district is one of two Houston-area school districts on the list of 101 Texas workplaces.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project

The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Holes Incorporated celebrating 50 years in business in the Cypress area

Holes Incorporated offers concrete cutting and demolition services to clients in the Houston and Louisiana areas. (Courtesy Pexels) Women-owned concrete cutting contractor Holes Incorporated will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Sept. 22. The company will hold festivities to commemorate the occasion from 4:30-7 p.m. on its anniversary at 9911 Franklin Road, Houston. Food, drinks and activities will be featured at the event. Registration is required and can be completed online. Holes Incorporated offers concrete breaking, slab sawing, pour backs and other concrete repair services. 281-469-7070. www.holesinc.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area

The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia lifts Stage 3 water restrictions

Citing recent rain, the city of Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Editor's note: This story has been updated with a comment from City Administrator Don Doering. Citing recent rain, Magnolia lifted its Stage 3 water restrictions Sept. 9, according to the city’s...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Association of Realtors: August housing inventory highest in two years

3323 Oaklawn Place Drive, a 1,804-square-foot house in Olympia Estates, sold for between $185,001-$215,000 on Jan. 30. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) For the fifth straight month the Houston area's housing market cooled down as the total number of property sales year over year declined 15.8%, according to the Houston Association of Realtors' August market update.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aspen Dental brings general dentistry services to Tomball

Aspen Dental will open an office in Tomball on Sept. 15. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Aspen Dental will open Sept. 15, according to Office Manager Gabriel Fuentes. The dental office, located at 27661 Business 249, Tomball, will offer general dentistry services alongside treatments such as implants, dentures and crowns. 281-378-2542. www.aspendental.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Smoothie King now open on Grant Road in Cypress

Smoothie King opened a new location on Grant Road in July. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened July 17 at 14119 Grant Road, Cypress. The global smoothie franchise offers a variety of blends to assist in weight loss, bulking up or liquid meal replacement. There are over 1,000 Smoothie King locations world wide. 281-612-3638. www.smoothieking.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Den hair salon now open in Conroe

The Den is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Nora Kramer) The Den opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 123, Conroe. According to owner Michelle Fisher, she has been in the hair business for over 10 years and is a color and blonding specialist. She is also certified in multiple extension techniques and provides haircuts. Fisher said she hopes to provide eyelash services in the near future. 530-305-0047. Instagram: Hairbymichellefisher.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

