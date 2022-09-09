Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
NBA Power Rankings: How High Are Knicks?
The Knicks enter the season with a lot of question marks.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Who Is Going To Sign Blake Griffin?
On Monday, September 12, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The former Oklahoma star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Wiggins Minutes May be Hard to Find With Loaded OKC Roster
After earning a contract last season, Aaron Wiggins may have to earn any minutes this season with a full roster in front of him.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
Lil Wayne Gets Animated After Skip Bayless Claims Pat Beverley Is Better Than Russell Westbrook
Lil Wayne was a guest on an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and couldn’t believe his friend Skip Bayless’s latest take regarding the Los Angeles Lakers. During his guest appearance, Wayne sat in on Shannon Sharpe and Skip speaking on the Lakers and their outlook on the upcoming season after adding Patrick Beverly to the lineup. Beverly is not the best of friends with the Lakers’ starting point guard Russell Westbrook and many were trying to figure out if the two would be able to co-exist this season.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe
A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
Massive Injury Update Reported About Brooklyn Nets Star
Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported an injury update on Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
NBA Insider Believes Cleveland Cavaliers Are Open To A LeBron James Return In 2024: "I Think They’d Be Open To It On Their Own Terms"
LeBron James signing an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after everyone assumed he'd wait until next offseason surprised a lot of people. At the end of the day, LeBron and his entire family have settled in LA and look to see the end of LeBron's career in the sunny state.
Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again
Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Durant won two championships with the franchise, and...
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on last season: 'What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other'
Following their sixth straight early-playoff exit in the spring, the Utah Jazz blew up their team this summer. They traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively, while moving starting forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets as well. They've also floated the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. in trade rumors this offseason.
