You’re Invited: University of Wyoming Ag Appreciation BBQ
The 39th annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, prior to the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game. Serving will take place 2:30-5 p.m. in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie. Tickets can be purchased at the door,...
Fall Fest Returning to Laramie This October
Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet. So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
Albany County Fire Restrictions Starting Sept. 14
The Albany County Fire Warden has imposed County-wide fire restrictions that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 14th, and will remain in effect until no later than November 1st, 2022, unless lifted or extended by the County Fire Warden. These restrictions include open burning and fireworks. For more...
Riot Girl Summer Fundraiser Happening This Saturday
I know it's only Monday but am I the only one already thinking about the weekend? Blame it on the Monday Blues. If you don't have any plans yet, spend this Saturday at a punk and burlesque fundraiser to support Chelsea's Fund. The event is privately organized by Kathryn Gaspers,...
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
Cheyenne Little Theater Is Going To TIME WARP Next Month
It's time again to TIME WARP, Cheyenne! The Cheyenne Little Theatre is bringing back Rocky Horror Picture Show to the Atlas Theater. If you've not had the opportunity to catch this performance, they call it a shadow-cast of the show. The idea is that they have the film on a projector with audio while local actors act out the scenes. It's really fun if you're a fan of the film.
New Educator Joins University of Wyoming Extension
The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Dagan Montgomery as the new agriculture and natural resources extension educator for Sublette County. "Dagan comes to us with a solid foundation in production agriculture and a good understanding of what it takes to be successful in Extension," comments Bridger Feuz, interim associate director of UW Extension.
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Grand Reopening of Laramie Area Visitor Center
The Albany County Tourism Board (Visit Laramie) is pleased to announce the grand reopening of the Laramie Area Visitor Center. This spring, with the help of Elk Ridge Builders under the direction of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, the board embarked on a remodel to make the. space more accommodating...
HAPPENING TOMORROW: Robbie’s House Grand Opening
Robbie's House invites you to join them for their Grand Opening Thursday, September 8th. Stop by and take a tour, learn more about their mission, and get information on their upcoming open art workshops. The event will have an open art studio, for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty and do some clay work.
Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday
The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday. The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:. SCHEDULE:. - Onsite Registration 3:30 PM. -...
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
University of Wyoming Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook
The University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads, and pizza. As someone from sea elevation, I did not know cooking and baking at high altitude require a...
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
