Ocean City, NJ

downbeach.com

Ventnor resident shares memories of life in Atlantic City

VENTNOR – Local resident Janet Robinson Bodoff has great memories of her early days in Atlantic City. So much so, that she has compiled an anthology of stories she and her friends have written about the fun they had in the city by the sea. “Speaking of Atlantic City:...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Community FoodBank collecting diapers for Women Fighting Hunger

HILLSIDE – To address diaper need throughout the state, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will hold its second annual #GreatBigDiaperDrive throughout the month of September. Led by the food bank’s Women Fighting Hunger in Hillside and Egg Harbor Township, the campaign is in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept 24 through Oct. 2.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
downbeach.com

Longport beach tag design contest now open for submissions

LONGPORT – Submissions are being accepted for the borough’s annual Beach Tag Design Contest. The deadline to have your child’s artwork considered for the 2023 beach tag is Dec. 30. Two submission will be selected for the seasonal and senior tags. The contest is open to Longport...
LONGPORT, NJ
downbeach.com

ACME donates $30,000 for JFS food security effort

MARGATE – No one should go hungry. To combat food insecurity, ACME Markets Foundation awarded Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties a $30,000 Nourishing Neighbors Federal Meals grant. The funding aims to connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor Farmers Market holds annual volunteer luncheon

VENTNOR – The Ventnor City Farmers Market held its annual volunteer and sponsor recognition luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Red Room Café. The volunteers and sponsors, who provide funding to ensure the market is a success, and some city officials, dined on fine Italian fare, including gnocci, eggplant parmesan, chicken, salad and home made breads. The desserts included pumpkin cheesecake and tiramisu from Saccer’s Bakery.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Hansen Foundation Golf Tournament slated for Sept. 20

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – There are a limited number of openings for golfers to participate in the 26th annual Hansen Foundation Charity Golf Tournament being held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. Registration can be done online at www.hansenfoundationnj.org. The tournament is presented by...
GALLOWAY, NJ
downbeach.com

ACUA expands CDL driver training program to local municipalities

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic County is working to solve the CDL driver shortage by partnering with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office and Mike’s Driving School to offer on-site CDL training for ACUA employees. The successful program is now expanding to include neighboring municipal and county workers seeking CDL training.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

