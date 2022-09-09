Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
downbeach.com
Ventnor resident shares memories of life in Atlantic City
VENTNOR – Local resident Janet Robinson Bodoff has great memories of her early days in Atlantic City. So much so, that she has compiled an anthology of stories she and her friends have written about the fun they had in the city by the sea. “Speaking of Atlantic City:...
downbeach.com
Stockton to launch digital archive of 1,500 South Jersey Holocaust survivors
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – When Stockton University Professor Michael Hayse and interested students started work in 2019 on a project to catalog South Jersey Holocaust survivors, he thought it would take about a year. “I thought there might be a few hundred, but the number of names just grew and...
downbeach.com
Community FoodBank collecting diapers for Women Fighting Hunger
HILLSIDE – To address diaper need throughout the state, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will hold its second annual #GreatBigDiaperDrive throughout the month of September. Led by the food bank’s Women Fighting Hunger in Hillside and Egg Harbor Township, the campaign is in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept 24 through Oct. 2.
downbeach.com
Longport beach tag design contest now open for submissions
LONGPORT – Submissions are being accepted for the borough’s annual Beach Tag Design Contest. The deadline to have your child’s artwork considered for the 2023 beach tag is Dec. 30. Two submission will be selected for the seasonal and senior tags. The contest is open to Longport...
downbeach.com
ACME donates $30,000 for JFS food security effort
MARGATE – No one should go hungry. To combat food insecurity, ACME Markets Foundation awarded Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties a $30,000 Nourishing Neighbors Federal Meals grant. The funding aims to connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
downbeach.com
Retired Superior Court judge to serve as contributing analyst at Hughes Center
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Retired NJ Superior Court Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez will work with Stockton University William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy in the coming year to engage students and participate in public programming centered around the law. “The most important part of this for me is...
downbeach.com
Ventnor Farmers Market holds annual volunteer luncheon
VENTNOR – The Ventnor City Farmers Market held its annual volunteer and sponsor recognition luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Red Room Café. The volunteers and sponsors, who provide funding to ensure the market is a success, and some city officials, dined on fine Italian fare, including gnocci, eggplant parmesan, chicken, salad and home made breads. The desserts included pumpkin cheesecake and tiramisu from Saccer’s Bakery.
downbeach.com
Hansen Foundation Golf Tournament slated for Sept. 20
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – There are a limited number of openings for golfers to participate in the 26th annual Hansen Foundation Charity Golf Tournament being held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. Registration can be done online at www.hansenfoundationnj.org. The tournament is presented by...
downbeach.com
ACUA expands CDL driver training program to local municipalities
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic County is working to solve the CDL driver shortage by partnering with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office and Mike’s Driving School to offer on-site CDL training for ACUA employees. The successful program is now expanding to include neighboring municipal and county workers seeking CDL training.
