The queen was not a gentle figurehead for many in Britain's former colonies
NEW DELHI — Just hours after the world learned that Queen Elizabeth II was dead, Twitter feeds across India exploded with angry demands for the repatriation of a precious diamond called the Kohinoor, which has become a symbol of Britain’s often bloody history of colonial conquest and rule.
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
King Charles III joins procession behind coffin as queen's beloved Scotland leads Britain's goodbye
EDINBURGH, Scotland — Cannons boomed, ceremonial bodyguards brandishing longbows escorted the hearse, and all eyes were on the capital of Scotland — a country close to Queen Elizabeth II's heart, but also a place with its own often uneasy relationship to the crown. The United Kingdom knows how...
The Kohinoor diamond was obtained by the British Empire. Some argue it should be returned to India.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
Harry and Meghan reunite with William and Kate at Windsor castle
The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, were reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The couples greeted the crowds at Windsor castle and looked at the tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports on the reunion, the brotherly rift and the future of the monarchy.Sept. 12, 2022.
King Charles' staff told during queen’s mourning period that they could lose their jobs
LONDON — Dozens of household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to Britain’s throne have been told they could lose their jobs, according to one of the United Kingdom’s leading labor unions, which called the move “heartless.”. Charles, who succeeded his mother...
Princess Anne recalls sharing the ‘last 24 hours’ with mother Queen Elizabeth II in statement
Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin
Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London. Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.
Watch: Queen’s children stand royal vigil beside her coffin in Edinburgh
King Charles III and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward stood in solemn vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as mourners filed by to pay their respects in St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.Sept. 12, 2022.
Queen's children accompany casket as crowds line up to say farewell
LONDON — The rain-soaked streets of the British capital have played host to countless moments of pageantry and poignancy in the city's long history. Thousands of mourners lined those streets Wednesday to catch a glimpse of one few will forget. Along the banks of the River Thames — past...
King Charles III is now on the throne — but who were King Charles I and King Charles II?
Before the former Prince Charles took the British throne, some royal experts wondered if he would use one of his other names, George, when he became king. However, he styled himself as King Charles III, making him the first King Charles to rule what is today known as the United Kingdom in more than three centuries.
Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla
One young well-wisher appeared overcome with joy after having the chance to shake hands with both King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.Sept. 13, 2022.
Watch: Protester dragged from crowd after heckling Prince Andrew
“Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” shouted the heckler, as the prince walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Edinburgh. Members of the public helped police forcibly remove him, while others in the crowd responded with chants of, “God save the king!”Sept. 12, 2022.
Populist leader says it's 'time to put Sweden first' as he claims right-wing election victory
Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work”...
First three in line to see queen lie in state given wristbands
The first three members of the public to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state in Westminster Hall were given wristbands on Wednesday, marking their positions at the front of the line.Sept. 14, 2022.
Archbishop of Canterbury greets mourners waiting to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, greeted mourners who were standing in line to see the Queen Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall.Sept. 14, 2022.
Princess Kate tells how son Louis reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II
While meeting well-wishers in Windsor on Saturday, the Princess of Wales spoke intimately about how her son Prince Louis had responded to the death of his great-grandmother by saying, "Mummy don’t worry, she’s now with great-grandpa."Sept. 12, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi signs book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a book of condolence for the royal family and the people of the U.K. on Tuesday.Sept. 14, 2022.
