Picking a hotel for the pool might seem like an odd approach when planning a trip to the state of Colorado, where many adventures are waiting to be found far from the place you're staying. That is – until you experience relaxing in a pool with wraparound mountain views. According to the USA Today '10Best' rankings, two of the best hotel pools in the country are found right in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO