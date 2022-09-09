Read full article on original website
KRDO
Guardians with Schriever Space Force Base prepare for first mission
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Guardians from Schriever Space Force Base participated in a specialized operation aimed at preparing them ahead of their first mission. The practice run is to make sure they're prepared for critical and reliable communication during wartime. Officials told KRDO that one of the most...
KKTV
Colorado doctors predicting early flu season, severity of illness could also be stronger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local doctors are predicting an early flu season. 11 News spoke with doctors at UCHealth, who reports that flu season in the the United States typically begins around Thanksgiving, and peaks in December or January. But this year, it’s predicted that the flu could begin in late October or early November.
To afford rent in Colorado Springs you need to make $68k a year, data shows
COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Most people living in Colorado Springs would not be shocked to hear how drastically the cost of rent has risen recently, but new data suggests workers need to earn more than $68,000 a year just to afford the average rent in the city. According to data from ApartmentGuide.com, the cost of […]
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Politicians Address Christian Fundamentalists in Woodland Park
While this weekend’s 2022 Truth and Liberty Conference, a gathering of right-wing Christians near Colorado Springs, didn’t tread any new ground ideologically — evangelical voters have long been opposed to LGBTQ rights and progressive policies — it did illustrate the continuing influence that Andrew Wommack’s entities — Truth and Liberty, Charis Bible College, and Andrew Wommack Ministries — have on politics.
Two of country's 'best hotel pools' found in same Colorado city
Picking a hotel for the pool might seem like an odd approach when planning a trip to the state of Colorado, where many adventures are waiting to be found far from the place you're staying. That is – until you experience relaxing in a pool with wraparound mountain views. According to the USA Today '10Best' rankings, two of the best hotel pools in the country are found right in Colorado Springs.
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs
"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste HodgesPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
God Is With Those Fighting Against LGBTQ People, Says Keynote Speaker at Christian Fundamentalist Gathering
This weekend, approximately 3,500 people attended the Truth and Liberty Coalition’s annual conference in Woodland Park, about 15 miles from Colorado Springs, where speakers laid out a theocratic vision for the future of American politics. Bringing together faith leaders, authors, politicians — U.S. Representatives Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert, Colorado Rep. Mark Baisley, Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert — and activists, this year’s Truth and Liberty conference was a showcase of conservative grievances, with reactionary politics and Christian fundamentalism on full display.
KKTV
Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a 350-pound bear in a Colorado Springs neighborhood and shared the details with the public on Wednesday. The bear was living near an elementary school, a six-lane road and two busy intersections. In the Tweet, CPW did not share...
When could we see our first snow in Colorado Springs?
With a taste of fall weather this weekend across southern Colorado, you might be thinking about the first snow of the season.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
La Loma to Open at the Belleview Promenade
The Tex-Mex kitchen will take over the location that formerly housed Il Fornaio at 8000 E. Belleview Avenue
Military Appreciation Week starts at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Active duty and veteran military members receive 50% off base daytime admission for their entire household now through Sunday, September 18th
New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs woman ordered to pay $204K in restitution for medicaid theft
On Wednesday the 14th Attorney General Phill Weiser announced a judge ordered Marth Sutherland to pay $204,000 in restitution for false medical procedures.
