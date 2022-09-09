Read full article on original website
ryan mac
5d ago
Your electric and gas prices are going to go through the roof thanks to Aram Binyamin and the city council. They closed the plant for only 1 reason, REAL ESTATE you idiots. They don't care about the 30% to 40% increases on your bill. The rich get richer. 200+ million for the scrubber that only ran for 5 years and another 100+ million for the new gas turbines which they will pay another 100+ million to move out east of the springsin 3 to 5 years. You voted for these idiots , enjoy the price increases this winter and next summer.
When could we see our first snow in Colorado Springs?
With a taste of fall weather this weekend across southern Colorado, you might be thinking about the first snow of the season.
State fairgrounds to see improved facilities next year, as 2022 attendance numbers are released
PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair has officially wrapped up its 150th celebration, with final attendance numbers released. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, nearly half a million visitors attended the fair, with a grand total of 461,104 people. While overall attendance increased by just 1% from 2021, Fiesta Day, “saw the largest single […]
Seven years later police continue search for missing Colorado Springs man
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues its search for a man, who was reported missing by his family in 2015. According to CSPD, Martin Hobson was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2015 in southeastern Colorado Springs, near Newton Drive and Chelton Road, where he lived. Since 2015, family […]
More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Pueblo Police searching for mother and her children
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a mother and her two children. PPD said that they are looking for 33-year-old Marya Garcia and her children 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” García, and 2-year-old, Aemiliaus “Emilio” García. They were last seen in southern Pueblo on Spruce Street off Illinois Avenue and near I-25. […]
Woman killed in four-car crash on S. Pueblo Blvd. identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a serious four-car crash on Saturday at the intersection of South Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The intersection of S. Pueblo Blvd and […]
Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped another vehicle and lost control. The Nissan struck the guardrail, throwing two men and partially throwing a third.
KKTV
1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and another critically injured after a car rolled down a hill early Sunday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver was likely speeding while traveling in the area of Barnes and Charlotte Parkway just before 1 a.m. He lost control and went over a bridge; the car tumbled downhill and then landed on its roof in the middle of Sand Creek.
Car crashes into two houses, causes structural damage
COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews from Black Forest Fire Rescue and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) had to stabilize two houses after a car crashed into them Thursday morning. Black Forest Fire Rescue said the crash happened at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, when a car hit two separate homes. Black Forest said the homes had […]
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one person is dead after a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday, Sept. 11. According to CSPD at around 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to Barnes Road and Purcell Drive. Officers found a vehicle upside down at the bottom of a ravine just off the […]
On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was the second burglary at Graham's Grill in a week: the first, scores of bottles of liquor were stolen; the second, the establishment's ATM was lugged out the already-boarded up front door. The crimes occurred on September 4 and September 8 at the Graham's Grill location off Jerry Murphy Road. The post On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
KRDO
Pueblo Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with a bank robbery
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported that on August 22, 2022, the First Oak Bank was robbed. PPD says that four individuals have been arrested for that robbery. 34-year-old, Shawna Najera for Robbery. 26-year-old, Steven Fernandez was arrested for Robbery/Complicity. Fernandez is a Pueblo FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal. Najera and Fernandez potentially face additional criminal charges in Colorado Springs.
“I get heart palpitations just walking into the house”: family’s home riddled with bullets
COLORADO SPRINGS — Rachelle Davis recently moved into a new apartment with her three children Lily, Vincent, and Mila. “We came here, you know, there were a lot of kids, a lot of liveliness,” said Davis. “I was like, this is going to be much better for us, and we loved it here.” They have […]
KKTV
All I-25 lanes back open after semi crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes of I-25 are back open after a semi crash. 11 News crews responded to the southbound lanes of I-25 at North Academy Sunday night around 11 p.m. to a crash involving two cars and a semi truck that flipped on its side. Police have not released if anyone was injured, but did say no one was killed.
KKTV
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
