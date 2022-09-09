Read full article on original website
.59 caliber
5d ago
Hope they realize how lucky they were in this.1: They weren’t injured or killed by the ordinance they found and mishandled.2: They got off with just a Court Appearance and a confrontation with a Wildlife Officer.Yep, they were very lucky. Next time maybe not.
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MilitaryTimes
Fort Stewart urges room checks after video showed mold-encrusted walls
Correction: This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022. Previously, the story misstated the timeline to renovate older Army barracks. The error has been corrected. Leaders at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield said Tuesday they are planning to increase barracks inspections with an eye toward mold, days after a video of mold-encrusted walls at the Georgia Army base circulated on social media.
Stories of Service: Chief Warrant Officer Ameen Hudson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we want to introduce you to United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ameen Hudson. He's a Jacksonville native who is currently stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia. "I was raised on the west side of Jacksonville off of McDuff...
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
Savannah sorority to host voting rally
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Alumnae Chapter (SAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is hosting the Reclaim the Soul of Voting: Rally~March~Crusade on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at Forsyth Park. The nonpartisan event will include meaningful voter education, engagement, and empowerment relevant to voter inclusion. Citizens will have an opportunity to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Late Volunteer Civil Servant Honored by City
The Mikell Byrd family with Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper. A fallen volunteer firefighter was honored posthumously Monday night by the Vidalia City Council as the September Sweet Onion City. Jamie Byrd, along with her family, accepted the award and recognition in honor of her husband Mikell from Vidalia Mayor Doug...
wtoc.com
Miss Judy Charters: A life on the water
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Out on Wilmington Island, down a small dirt road you’ll find her, Captain Judy Helmey. Who is admittedly, one of a kind. “I’ve been incarcerated for that once, but, that’s another story,” joked Helmey. But this story is about her business, Miss...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another roll call in the streets - the Savannah Police Department is going to neighborhoods across the city all month. This evening they went to the Cloverdale Community Center. Roll call is usually done behind closed doors but they want the community to get more involved.
Martinez man indicted by federal grand jury with five others for possessing illegal firearms
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Six people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to authorities, the defendants named in the federal indictments are: (*bolded indicates in CSRA viewing area) Terran L. Jones, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia shrimpers, tour guides sue over Golden Ray freighter capsize, pollution
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Fishermen, shrimpers and business owners dependent on coastal tourism have filed lawsuits over pollution caused when a cargo ship capsized off the Georgia coast in 2019. The two federal lawsuits filed last week in Georgia say the pollutants released by the capsize of the Golden...
Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large
UPDATE: Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:25 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Spencer Popwell an escaped felon remains at large...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
wtoc.com
Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team. For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Pawn Stars filming in Savannah
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Pawn Stars will be filming in Savannah, according to a casting agency. Standing Room Only Audience and Casting says the show is filming Sept. 19-21 in Savannah.
Escaped Convict Alert in Statesboro
Update 5:30 am Tuesday, September 13: Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large. According to Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown they believe he remains in the search area which is in the Jones Mill Road and Coach Lee Hill Blvd. area. Sheriff Brown said his deputies and other law enforcement agencies continued the search throughout the night. They will remain vigilant until Popwell is back in custody. He encourages citizens to stay alert as you prepare to leave your homes this morning. If your vehicle was left unlocked during the night, check the vehicle before getting into it Statesboro High staff and students can return to school today. There will be an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution. If you think you see Popwell do not approach. Also if you see anything suspicious call 911 or Bulloch Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.
WJCL
Hilton Head Island woman remains missing after a month; investigators find her vehicle
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they have discovered the vehicle belonging to a missing Hilton Head Island woman. But the search for her remains. On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced investigators found the car belonging to Brenda Carman, 59, on...
The Post and Courier
SC wood-pellet plant cuts it close in last-ditch bankruptcy sale effort
The war in Ukraine and the resulting energy shortage across Europe are front and center in the bankruptcy of a small South Carolina biomass plant that's been shut down for nearly a year. Jasper Pellets LLC is clinging to the hope that it can find a buyer in short order,...
claxtonenterprise.com
Family violence incident leads to soft lockdown at CES
After a brief man hunt, members of the Claxton Police Department (CPD) captured a suspect in the safety vestibule at the entrance of Claxton Elementary School (CES) Friday morning. CES was placed on a soft lockdown for a short duration while the situation was handled. (The suspect was wanted in relation to a family violence incident.)
Tracking The Tropics: T.D. Seven forms in the tropical Atlantic
SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — A disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for development has organized into tropical depression Seven Wednesday Morning. The storm as of Wednesday morning is located about 805 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands and is generally moving westward at 14 mph. […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Economic Development Authority sharing updates on Bryan County mega site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Efforts to get the Hyundai plant up and running at the Bryan County mega site continue to move along. The Savannah Economic Development Authority recently awarded contracts for the first phase of work, which will begin in the coming months. And clearing and grading of the...
wtoc.com
3 firearms found in vehicle during Effingham Co. High School safety sweep
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple firearms were found in a vehicle in the Effingham County High School parking lot during a safety sweep on Wednesday, Sept. 7. In the incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 units found a Bush Master AR-15 style rifle, a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and a Para Ordinance 45 cal pistol in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several boxes of ammunition were also found in the vehicle.
Comments / 6