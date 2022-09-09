Update 5:30 am Tuesday, September 13: Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large. According to Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown they believe he remains in the search area which is in the Jones Mill Road and Coach Lee Hill Blvd. area. Sheriff Brown said his deputies and other law enforcement agencies continued the search throughout the night. They will remain vigilant until Popwell is back in custody. He encourages citizens to stay alert as you prepare to leave your homes this morning. If your vehicle was left unlocked during the night, check the vehicle before getting into it Statesboro High staff and students can return to school today. There will be an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution. If you think you see Popwell do not approach. Also if you see anything suspicious call 911 or Bulloch Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.

2 DAYS AGO