TSmith
4d ago
Just another racist being racist. When it's used as a weapon. Regardless of intent.
justice
4d ago
my opinion he said what he wanted to say he felt some kind of way and he didn't care about being on TV or the job or he wouldn't said it now he's at peace
Cher's Tweet About The Queen Of England's Passing Was Made Unintentionally Hilarious By The Wrong Emoji
I may be going to hell for laughing at this. After news of the Queen of England's death made headlines, plenty of celebrities took to social media to offer their (admittedly mixed) reactions. One of said celebs was none other than Cher, who A) had met the Queen a handful...
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Sweet moment Meghan Markle comforts Prince Harry as he looks at floral tributes for the Queen
MEGHAN Markle put a comforting arm around Prince Harry as they viewed tributes to The Queen. The Duchess of Sussex also held his hand as they stepped out the car at Windsor Castle to greet crowds of mourners. And Harry also put his hand around his wife in a separate...
Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’
Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry
Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed More ‘Confidence’ Without Meghan While Speaking in Germany Despite Nerves Over Pronunciation
A body language expert has analyzed Prince Harry's demeanor during his solo speech in Germany and observed just how different he acted when speaking without Meghan there.
Murder of the Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten, 79, who was blown up on his fishing boat by the IRA, is branded 'karmic' by a New York Times article, sparking outrage
The New York Times newspaper has been condemned for publishing an article hours after the Queen died, saying the murder of her cousin Lord Mountbatten by the IRA was ‘karmic’. It also claimed that Her Majesty ‘helped obscure a bloody history of decolonisation’ during her reign.
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
BBC are blasted for 'poor error of judgement' after pair were spotted taking photos on their phones in background as emotional Huw Edwards announces Queen's death to the nation
As BBC presenter Huw Edwards delivered the sombre news of Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, two newsroom staff appeared to be taking photos in the background. The moment sparked outrage among viewers who said the commotion was both distracting and insensitive. Edwards, 61, has received widespread praise for his sensitive...
Watch moment caring Prince Harry ‘helps Meghan Markle with royal protocol’ during Fab Four reunion with William and Kate
THIS is the touching moment Prince Harry was spotted subtly "reminding Meghan Markle of royal protocol" during yesterday's emotional reunion of the Fab Four. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by cheering crowds as they joined Wills and Kate Middleton to pay tribute to the Queen. After years...
Royals fans all say the same thing as King’s Guard remove bearskin hats as they cheer for Charles III
THEIR iconic uniforms are known the world over. But as they welcomed in a new monarch today, the King's Guard removed their famous bearskin hats as a sign of respect for Charles III in an awe-inspiring ceremony at St James's Palace. Following Accession Council ceremony this morning, the King's Guard...
Sweet hidden message of support from William and Harry on King Charles’ table as he signed proclamation is revealed
A SWEET hidden message of support from Princes William and Harry was today placed on Charles' table as he signed the proclamation to become King. The 73-year-old was officially declared King when members of the Accession council met to sign the proclamation, including his son and heir Prince William and Queen consort Camilla.
Voices: The Queen’s death has unleashed a torrent of racist abuse
News of the Queen’s passing has been met with mixed emotions in some parts of the country, particularly among Black communities, and within countries once colonised by Britain. These feelings range from indifference to celebration.If you’re surprised by that, you shouldn’t be: the late ruler had many subjects – it stands to reason that views on her legacy will vary in light of the atrocities of the British empire and colonial crimes committed in the royal family’s name. I sympathise with the new King for his loss of a parent; I have experienced it myself. But if some naturally...
Ex Royal Marine friend of Prince Harry, JJ Chalmers, reveals Queen penned a note to his dad when he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing saying she'd 'enjoyed' his son's performances
Broadcaster and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers has revealed he found out that the Queen watched him perform on Strictly after she sent a handwritten note to his father. JJ, who counts Prince Harry, 37, among his friends, was seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2011, in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.
The Queen was part of my identity – I even dated her son – but when I met her I embarrassed myself, says Ulrika Jonsson
LIKE the rest of the nation, I’ve been left nothing short of bereft at the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. It is almost impossible to find words to add to all those already spoken and written about this irrepressible woman. A woman each and every...
Making the best of a bad situation! Hilarious snaps capture people who can poke fun at dark situations - including an amputee with a tattoo saying 'one foot in the grave'
Sometimes you've got to have a sense of humour to get through the hard times in life, as these pictures show. Social media users from around the world captured people who would much rather laugh than cry, with the best examples rounded up on Defused.com and justsomething.co. A US man...
'Braw darling!': The kilt-clad Scottish Army officer and equerry for the new King who is setting hearts aflutter
Blessed with dashing good looks, he is the Scottish Army officer who is equerry for the new King and is thought of as something of a ‘braw darling’ – ‘hunk’ in Scottish slang – by Royal watchers. Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
I’m the Queen’s favourite village butcher – she always had the same order
THE Queen's favourite village butcher has revealed she always had the same order. John Sinclair, who owns HM Sheridan butchers, is responsible for supplying meat to Balmoral Castle and its neighbouring estate Birkhall. The 57-year-old butcher recalls delivering to the castle in Aberdeen and having "such good banter" with the...
U.K.・
