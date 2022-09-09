Read full article on original website
Related
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school scoreboard - September 12, 2022
Mid-Buchanan 5 Lafayette 2. Full coverage here. North Platte 12 Stanberry 2. The Panthers are a perfect 9-0. St. Joseph Central 3 Benton 2. The Indians bounce back after losing the first set 25-11. St. Michael the Archangel 3 Bishop LeBlond 1. Cameron 3 Lafayette 0. East Buchanan 3 South...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0