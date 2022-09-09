It’s has been a beautiful day! The humidity is staying low. Abundant blue sky will stick around for the next couple of days. After the sunset, we’ll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will stay sunny, dry and warm. The humidity won’t be much of an issue, but we’ll still be warm with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will gradually increase through the day on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be muggier and hot with highs in the upper 80s and the chance for some isolated showers. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Tropical Depression Seven formed this morning in the Central Atlantic, and it may become Tropical Storm Fiona by Thursday. It will move westward near the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico this week. At this time, it is not a concern for the Gulf. We’ll watch for any changes.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO