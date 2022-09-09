Read full article on original website
There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd to cavalier Americans, but which are deeply rooted in long-revered history. Another handful of these traditions concern appropriate mourning clothing worn by the rest of the royal family; these stringent protocols must be upheld, lest the queen’s offspring be accused of disrespecting the dead. Like with many opaque royal edicts, rules concerning...
City Journal
Transforming Arts Philanthropy
Private philanthropic giving constitutes the bulk of the budgets of arts and cultural institutions in the U.S. The arts and humanities received $23.5 billion in such funding in 2021, according to Giving USA 2022; by comparison, the National Endowment of the Arts’ annual budget for 2021 was a mere $167.5 million. There’s a useful debate to be had about the role of federal versus private giving to the arts, but an even more urgent question is whether charitable giving, public or private, is effective in its current shape. Sadly, it is not: the bulk of arts spending doesn’t seem to get to the artists it was intended to help.
