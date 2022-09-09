ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Eater

Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
Eater

Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock

Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
KVUE

84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
Community Impact Austin

Miss A offers discount beauty items at first Round Rock location

Miss A is a dollar beauty store offering hair, nail and body care items as well as makeup. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Miss A, a dollar beauty store, opened in mid-August at the Round Rock Premium Outlets at 4401 N. I-35, Round Rock, near the Nike/Loft entrance. Miss A offers beauty items for less than $2 each, ranging from makeup and nail care to bath and body products. 512-863-6688. www.shopmissa.com.
