Read full article on original website
Related
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Eater
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
Eater
Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock
Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
A Clean Texas Is A Happy Texas: One Austin Woman Has All the Tips
We all have to clean our living space at one point in our lives. Yes, it may be tedious because all of us sometimes tend to be filthy. Some of us, myself included, also let it get a little bit too dirty. That's where a woman you might consider Austin, Texas' version of Marie Kondo comes in.
Heat, drought lead to spike in wildfires in Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander area
The San Gabriel Fire burned about 450 acres in Liberty Hill near Lake Georgetown in late July. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact Newspaper) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miss A offers discount beauty items at first Round Rock location
Miss A is a dollar beauty store offering hair, nail and body care items as well as makeup. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Miss A, a dollar beauty store, opened in mid-August at the Round Rock Premium Outlets at 4401 N. I-35, Round Rock, near the Nike/Loft entrance. Miss A offers beauty items for less than $2 each, ranging from makeup and nail care to bath and body products. 512-863-6688. www.shopmissa.com.
Bastrop wildfire destroys centuries worth of data at University of Texas facility
The Stengl Lost Pines Biological Field Station is one of the University of Texas' most prominent field labs. Last month, the Pine Pond Fire swept through the area, destroying much of that data.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
APD: SWAT cleared after call to south Austin neighborhood
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team has been cleared from a call in a south Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motorcycle accident was reported in South Austin on Thursday. The officials reported that the accident happened at [..]
Eater
Two Cool Restaurants to Know About in North Austin, Offering Baklava and Dumplings
There have been two fun restaurant openings to know about this year, both found in the North Lamar neighborhoods. The first is Arabic desserts and pastry shop Baklava House, and the second is Chinese restaurant Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings. Baklava House opened on 10205 North Lamar Boulevard in March,...
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Comments / 0