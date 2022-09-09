Texans LB coach Miles Smith says Houston is 'not playing Tampa 2 every snap'

One of the thumbnail sketches of the 2022 Houston Texans, specifically with Lovie Smith taking over as coach, is that the defense will run the Tampa 2 constantly.

Although the Texans Wire has done well to document clarification from assistant coaches that the defense won’t be a Tampa 2 every snap, linebackers Miles Smith once again explained what the Texans’ defense will look like this season.

“We are part of the Tampa 2 family defense,” Smith told reporters Sept. 8 “I think everybody knows that. But if you’re watching the same game that we are, we’re not playing Tampa 2 every snap. We’re a well-rounded defense in what we do. I would get away from some of the stereotypes of what you would think a Lovie Smith defense is.”

Smith pointed out that just as offenses have evolved since the 2000s, so too have the defenses.

Said Smith: “We adjust, we evolve just like every offense is adjusting and evolving out there. We’re going to play all types of defenses. We play all the same defenses everybody in the league does. Two high, single high, whatever it may be, we’re playing everything. It is what it is.”

The Texans will get a chance to deploy their new variations of the Tampa 2 scheme Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.