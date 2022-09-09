KJZZ partners with the Arizona Republic to bring you the Arizona Storytellers series. We record the live events and share them with you on the radio. Storytellers share stories about our community or the life events that have shaped them. Jimmy Jenkins grew up in a small town in Indiana. He says he lived a blessed life in a neighborhood where everybody knew everybody. His house was directly across the street from farmland and a forest. But across the highway was a maximum security federal prison. In order to get into town, Jimmy's family had to drive past the prison each day. The prison scared him and he often had nightmares about it as a child.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO