arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
AZ minimum wage to increase by more than $1 next year to $13.85
The consumer price index released Tuesday showed that inflation is remaining high at 8.3% since last August. Because of a 2016 law, that will raise Arizona’s minimum wage in the new year. Based on Tuesday's CPI report, the state’s lowest wages will increase to $13.85 an hour in the...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
kjzz.org
Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination rates are too low to eliminate threat
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 6,119 COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s an increase from last week’s report, but still an improvement from the summer peak. While the state's outbreak shows signs of receding, some experts say Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are still too low.
azbigmedia.com
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kjzz.org
Opioid deaths continue to increase in Arizona
Arizona saw a record number of opioid deaths last year, according to the latest opioid surveillance report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. More than 2,000 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses in 2021 — more than double the number of deaths the state reported just five years earlier.
kjzz.org
Arizona Storytellers: Jimmy Jenkins
KJZZ partners with the Arizona Republic to bring you the Arizona Storytellers series. We record the live events and share them with you on the radio. Storytellers share stories about our community or the life events that have shaped them. Jimmy Jenkins grew up in a small town in Indiana. He says he lived a blessed life in a neighborhood where everybody knew everybody. His house was directly across the street from farmland and a forest. But across the highway was a maximum security federal prison. In order to get into town, Jimmy's family had to drive past the prison each day. The prison scared him and he often had nightmares about it as a child.
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Nearly 30% of metro Phoenix's heat-related deaths occur in manufactured homes
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Maricopa County Public Health has numbers showing that 29% of indoor deaths happened in manufactured housing...
kjzz.org
California utility set to test whether covering canals with solar panels can save water
A California utility is set to test out whether covering canals with solar panels can save water by preventing evaporation, among other benefits. Project Nexus is being run on a small stretch of canals operated by the Turlock Irrigation District in central California. The idea is based on an academic paper, which suggested doing this could also generate solar energy on land that wouldn’t have to be disturbed. Last year, The Show spoke with Brandi McKuin, one of the authors of that paper.
12news.com
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
kjzz.org
AZ Republicans and Democrats sign letters on Colorado River water
Divvying up Colorado River water has been the subject of at least two letters this week from Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation. One note was sent to the head of the U.S. Department of Interior and the other to the governor of California. A letter signed...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
