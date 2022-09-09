Read full article on original website
David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
Jack Wilson Sr.
INDEPENDENCE — Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson.
Ribbon cutting
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
Commission proclaims Saturday as 'Eddie Davisson Day' in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday will be Eddie Davisson day throughout Harrison County following a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission honoring the longtime musician and Harrison County native. Ron Watson, the former county commissioner, made the recommendation that the current commission honor Davisson.
Ricky Reynolds
KINGWOOD — Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller.
Ribbon cutting held for Shinnston, West Virginia, walking tour business
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walking tour of the community. Johnna Nestor is the guide and owner of Shinnston Folklore & Historical Tours.
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, to hold final Hometown Market of the summer this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s End of Summer Bash Hometown Market is set to be held this Saturday, marking the last chance residents will get to shop at local vendors downtown until the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The Hometown Markets have occurred monthly on...
Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She's been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
Akiba Dillard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from …
City of Fairmont examines Beltline neighborhood revitalization with community meetings
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, officials with the city of Fairmont’s Planning Department held a series of meetings with community stakeholders and residents to determine the best course of action for a potential revitalization project for the Beltline neighborhood. The Beltline neighborhood contains everything from the...
Friends of WVU Hospitals holds inaugural golf tournament at Morgantown, West Virginia's Pines County Club
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There was plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and a nice breeze at the inaugural Friends of WVU Hospitals golf tournament held Wednesday at the Pines Country Club, with 80 golfers teeing off for a good cause. The event brought together vendors, supporters, administrators and...
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
Harrison County Commission meeting ends abruptly following departures of 2 commissioners
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A regular meeting of the Harrison County Commission ended abruptly Wednesday for lack of a quorum after the departure of two commissioners. As important business that required action before impending deadlines had yet to be discussed, county staff scheduled a special meeting on Monday.
Dr. Brock Lindsey part of talented WVU Medicine team providing high-quality treatment for musculoskeletal cancer patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are approximately 159 subtypes of sarcomas that can impact the muscles, bones, and tissues of the human body, according to Brock Lindsey, M.D., orthopaedic oncologist and director of the Musculoskeletal Research Lab at WVU Medicine. Dr. Lindsey, along with other specialists on the...
Mon (West Virginia) Commission passes resolution warning of potental Amendment 2 impacts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission passed a resolution warning voters about the “potentially devastating and far-reaching impacts that Amendment 2 could have on local government services in Monongalia County.”. “This is a very sensitive issue. We don't want to be telling the public that...
West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a juvenile in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a juvenile that had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
LC Cross Country takes 3rd at Forest Festival Invitational; Swiger wins again
Lewis County Cross Country travelled to Elkins on Saturday to take part in the Forest Festival Invitational and, led by another win from Slate Swiger, a top five finish for David Hughes, and a top 10 for Maddox Prince, the team took third in the event. Swiger finished the five...
That was quite the weekend of football
Whew, what a football weekend. From a big Lewis County win on Friday night to Marshall surprising and WVU disappointing on Saturday, and the Steelers and Bengals playing an epic overtime game on Sunday. It was wild. Starting off on Friday night with the Minutemen at Elkins for the opening...
Geno's journey comes to fruition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The pall that has fallen over West Virginia from an 0-2 start to a football season born of high hopes begins to lift in what can only be termed Hall of Fame Week for the Mountaineers. If two gut-wrenching losses have led up to...
Soccer Minutemen outscore opponents 22-1 on way to 3-0 week
The Minutemen soccer team picked up some international reinforcements this week with the addition of a pair of hyper-talented exchange students, and rolled through three games in which they outscored their opponents 22-1. Aymeric Grymonpre and Leon Cuevas both made their Lewis County debut against Preston County in Kingwood on...
