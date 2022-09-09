ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

WVNews

David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Jack Wilson Sr.

INDEPENDENCE — Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson.
INDEPENDENCE, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
SHINNSTON, WV
Shinnston, WV
Shinnston, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Ricky Reynolds

KINGWOOD — Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) -- No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She's been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Akiba Dillard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a juvenile in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a juvenile that had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

That was quite the weekend of football

Whew, what a football weekend. From a big Lewis County win on Friday night to Marshall surprising and WVU disappointing on Saturday, and the Steelers and Bengals playing an epic overtime game on Sunday. It was wild. Starting off on Friday night with the Minutemen at Elkins for the opening...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Geno's journey comes to fruition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The pall that has fallen over West Virginia from an 0-2 start to a football season born of high hopes begins to lift in what can only be termed Hall of Fame Week for the Mountaineers. If two gut-wrenching losses have led up to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Soccer Minutemen outscore opponents 22-1 on way to 3-0 week

The Minutemen soccer team picked up some international reinforcements this week with the addition of a pair of hyper-talented exchange students, and rolled through three games in which they outscored their opponents 22-1. Aymeric Grymonpre and Leon Cuevas both made their Lewis County debut against Preston County in Kingwood on...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

