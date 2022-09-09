ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

The Foundry reopens with updated menu

Change is coming to The Foundry. After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Red and Black

6 Athens restaurants for tailgate takeout

There's no shame in outsourcing your tailgate. Here are six options for catering or carry out. This fast-casual restaurant offers homestyle favorites such as shredded pork and mac-and-cheese with a healthy twist. Maepole’s current catering menu features individual boxed meals for $12.99. Desserts, cutlery and other extras are available, too.
northgwinnettvoice.com

Free drive-through meal distribution offered Wednesday at Buford-Sugar Hill library

Gwinnett County Public Library’s Buford-Sugar Hill branch will offer free meal distribution Wednesday, Sept. 14. The program, which has been in place since summer 2022, is a partnership between the library system and Lettum Eat!, a mobile food service that provides free meals to food insecure individuals and families in local communities.
fox5atlanta.com

Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!. This morning, we spent a little...
musicfestnews.com

Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta

Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta. Billy Strings just can’t help himself. In addition to the outstanding original tunes he and the band play, he keeps fishing in the Widespread Panicstream to see what he can catch. He had an extended sit-in with the six-headed monster in Memphis almost a year ago (10.01.21). The band have included “All Time Low” and “Dirty Business” in their rotating setlists often.
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment

Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
Red and Black

Athens artist Art Rosenbaum remembered for creating and preserving American art

Art Rosenbaum, an artist, educator, folklorist and musician, died of cancer on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post by his wife, the painter and photographer Margo Newmark Rosenbaum. His work is displayed in collections and murals on campus and across the country, and his legacy lives on in the countless students he taught and mentored.
Red and Black

OPINION: Finding friends outside of Greek life

With bid day finishing up and Greek life now in full swing, many freshmen who did not participate in recruitment, or rush, have begun to question their decision not to join a fraternity or sorority. Students who didn’t rush have fixated on their ability to meet new people and establish...
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
Monroe Local News

Crews will be around Downtown Social Circle this week preparing for Friday’s filming of Netflix show

Map shows parking that is being utilized by the film crews. SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” The actual filming is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
