Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
The Foundry reopens with updated menu
Change is coming to The Foundry. After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Red and Black
6 Athens restaurants for tailgate takeout
There's no shame in outsourcing your tailgate. Here are six options for catering or carry out. This fast-casual restaurant offers homestyle favorites such as shredded pork and mac-and-cheese with a healthy twist. Maepole’s current catering menu features individual boxed meals for $12.99. Desserts, cutlery and other extras are available, too.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Free drive-through meal distribution offered Wednesday at Buford-Sugar Hill library
Gwinnett County Public Library’s Buford-Sugar Hill branch will offer free meal distribution Wednesday, Sept. 14. The program, which has been in place since summer 2022, is a partnership between the library system and Lettum Eat!, a mobile food service that provides free meals to food insecure individuals and families in local communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!. This morning, we spent a little...
musicfestnews.com
Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta
Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta. Billy Strings just can’t help himself. In addition to the outstanding original tunes he and the band play, he keeps fishing in the Widespread Panicstream to see what he can catch. He had an extended sit-in with the six-headed monster in Memphis almost a year ago (10.01.21). The band have included “All Time Low” and “Dirty Business” in their rotating setlists often.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment
Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
wabe.org
'I'm famous!' Kids are treated to rides in exotic cars at North Georgia charity event
More than 200 children, who have faced or are facing severe medical conditions, got to ride in their choice of more than 100 exotic cars around the racetrack at the Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville on Saturday. The event was part of a charity effort organized by Ferrari of Atlanta,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
Athens artist Art Rosenbaum remembered for creating and preserving American art
Art Rosenbaum, an artist, educator, folklorist and musician, died of cancer on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a Facebook post by his wife, the painter and photographer Margo Newmark Rosenbaum. His work is displayed in collections and murals on campus and across the country, and his legacy lives on in the countless students he taught and mentored.
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand opening
Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys on September 14(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys at Halcyon in Alpharetta on Wednesday, September 14.
Mark Arum is giving you the chance to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
Listen this week to the Mark Arum show and you could win a chance to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 11, 2022, at the incredible Gas South Arena in Duluth! Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. $1 FROM EVERY TICKET SOLD WILL BENEFIT ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK. NO PURCHASE...
Red and Black
OPINION: Finding friends outside of Greek life
With bid day finishing up and Greek life now in full swing, many freshmen who did not participate in recruitment, or rush, have begun to question their decision not to join a fraternity or sorority. Students who didn’t rush have fixated on their ability to meet new people and establish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September
Three center lanes on a stretch of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs will be closed through the end of September....
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
Star of Oscarville show says series brings awareness to racism, Black history and flooded town in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) How did an actress from South Carolina come to star in a television series based on the Black town submerged in Lake Lanier? It began with a Facebook post.
Monroe Local News
Crews will be around Downtown Social Circle this week preparing for Friday’s filming of Netflix show
Map shows parking that is being utilized by the film crews. SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” The actual filming is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
Comments / 0