Read full article on original website
Related
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy
There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
Scariest? World’s #1 Largest Halloween Haunted House Attraction Is Here in Texas!
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
The Legend Of The Homecoming Mum! Do You Know The History Of The Homecoming Mum?
It's football season in West Texas, so you know that means one special Friday night of the season will be homecoming, where alumni come back to their hometowns to celebrate and the senior class crowns a queen. Some schools have already had their homecoming festivities that include parades, bonfires, and pep rallies. There is one other thing that is a staple of homecoming and that is the mum. Did you know that mums are typically only worn in Texas? The tradition of wearing a mum has spread into some parts of Louisiana and Oklahoma, but it's mainly a Texas thing, however, it did not originate in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled in 7 States Including Texas
If you're a coffee lover and enjoy Starbucks products, you need to check your fridge, pantry, and cabinets. Pepsico Inc has issued a recall for certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. Starbucks Drink Recall. Eat This, Not That! reports...
Scared Of Heights? Have You Driven On The TALLEST Bridge In Texas?
Everything in Texas is BIGGER. And, so are the bridges! Here in TEXAS, we like to be the biggest, widest, and yes TALLEST! So, having the Tallest bridge in Texas and the 3rd TALLEST bridge in the United States is so TEXAS! If you do have a thing for heights maybe this bridge is or is NOT for you!
Keep On Trucking: How Hard Working Are Texans? One Survey Tells All
America is a nation that is full of hard working people, and Texas is certainly not a place where people are afraid to get their hands dirty. We notice it everyday don't we? Except with the road work, that seems like it takes forever to get done doesn't it. Jokes...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted Fugitive From Midland Added to Texas Most Wanted List
A Midland man has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list, so be on the lookout, but don't try to apprehend him yourself. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is the Midland man now on the Texas Most Wanted List. Gonzalez is a...
Fact or Fiction? Can the Texas Flag Be Flown at the Same Height as the U.S. Flag?
I was always told as a kid that since Texas was a republic before it was a state, we can fly our flag at the same height as the American flag, well this is true but not for that reason. Actually, all 50 state flags can fly at the same...
Tesla Not Only Runs On Electric But Wants To Create Electric
Tesla is just one of a number of companies trying to beat the clock before an expiring tax incentive program in Texas is gone. It's called the Chapter 313 program and was designed to attract companies to move to Texas and in return be rewarded with, in some cases, huge tax cuts. The program is set to expire at the end of 2022 so numerous companies are scrambling to get in on the program and it's benefits.
Out of Shape Cities in The US: Which Texas Town Tops the List?
Let's face it, most of us could be in better shape. Yes, I know round is a shape!. Some recent statistics have revealed which cities in the United States have the most couch potatoes, and the city that made the top of the lazy heap in Texas. Most Out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halloween Fanatics! Now Is The Time To Check Out These Popular Haunted Spots In Texas
We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well, this article is for you...
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
Insane! Video Of The Fight That Broke Out Between Players And Fans At A Texas High School Football Game
Ahhhh those Friday Night Lights! Texans love our Friday night football whether you have a son, grandson, nephew, or neighbor playing we all love to hit up a game and take in the sights, the sound (the high school band playing) the action and the FIGHTS? Wait no that kind of thing doesn't happen in high school football...until it does!
Texas Woman Murders Neighbor After Alleged Killing of Dog
On September 6th, 2022, an incident took place at 425 Whispering Avenue in Texas. According to our news partners at KWTX, Cynthia Ellen Ming, a 50 year old from Lacey Lakeview broke into her neighbor's home to attack Angie Melissa Moore for an incident that allegedly happened. The Affidavit's Details.
Insane Amount of Drugs Found Hidden at This Texas Border
This week officers blocked massive amounts of methamphetamine from making its way into Texas. Authorities at the Del Rio, Texas-Mexico border have just made their largest drug bust this week. A SECOND INSPECTION. On Monday, September 5, a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer made its way onto the Del Rio International Bridge....
Did You Hear About the Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Truck?
A guy in Jasper County, Texas was arrested for driving his own car off the lot of a repair shop. Here's what Texas law has to say about this situation, plus some tips on what to do instead. Stealing Your Own Car?. Although it sounds like he was actually stealing...
Midland-Odessa HEB’s Now Have Their Own Debit Card? Sign Me Up!
Who does the grocery shopping in your family? Hopefully, it is someone who likes to be thrifty and can spot a good deal from time to time. I mean who doesn't want to save a buck here and there? I'm primarily a fan of the 'rewards programs.' When you spend a certain amount of money, there are more savings available to you at many stores.
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0