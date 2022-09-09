Mittie Emily Gould Blake passed away on September 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. To many, she was known as "Penny". She was born March 12, 1944 in Jacksonvillle, NC and passed away on September 12, 2022 with her family by her side in Raleigh, NC. She was the youngest of 7 children of Walter and Crilla Gould. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Turley and Glenn and by her sisters Marlene Gould Indiek, Maggie Gould Slominski and Velma Gould Thompson. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years Gerald, a son Gerald Wayne Blake, Jr., his wife Sara and two grandsons, Lance and Owen, and a daughter Jennifer Pearl English and husband Kyle and step grandson, Whitt. She has one surviving sister, Doris Gould Wells. She has many surviving nieces, nephews and their families that she loved so much. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1962. She attended the nursing school at Lenoir Memorial Hospital. Despite the loss of her mother during this time, she persevered and graduated in 1965 passing her RN Boards on the first try. She had a career in nursing at North Carolina Memorial Hospital and Gravely Sanatorium in Chapel Hill, NC stopping full time in 1973 when she and Gerald adopted their first child. She was a loving wife to her husband and two children. She loved her God and her life exemplified this love. She loved Bayleaf Baptist Church in Raleigh and her childhood church, Antioch Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, NC. She was an avid tennis player and played for many years both for fun and competitively on many teams winning multiple trophies.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO