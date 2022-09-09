ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 12 Sep 2022 11:48:23 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Back yard does not get which leads to an investation of rodents, etc. With the closeness of neighbors to this resident, it can become a health risk for neighbors. This is an on going issue at this site. Not sure why this resident doesn’t follow the town rules, in all aspects, and should have consequences for not doing so.
WAKE FOREST, NC
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Traffic
wfncnews.com

María Aracely Panameño – Obituary

María Aracely Panameño, a native of Mejicanos, San Salvador, El Salvador, longtime resident of Youngsville, NC, passed away of natural causes at the age of 92 on the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
wfncnews.com

Edwin Cole Andre – Obituary

Edwin ‘Eddie’ Andre Cole, 73, of Raleigh, NC passed to his heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Eddie was born to Wilmer Edwin Cole and Dorothy Elizabeth Reaves Cole on January 25, 1949. Those who knew Eddie knew he never met a stranger. He started his career selling...
RALEIGH, NC
wfncnews.com

Mittie Blake Emily – Obituary

Mittie Emily Gould Blake passed away on September 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. To many, she was known as "Penny". She was born March 12, 1944 in Jacksonvillle, NC and passed away on September 12, 2022 with her family by her side in Raleigh, NC. She was the youngest of 7 children of Walter and Crilla Gould. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Turley and Glenn and by her sisters Marlene Gould Indiek, Maggie Gould Slominski and Velma Gould Thompson. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years Gerald, a son Gerald Wayne Blake, Jr., his wife Sara and two grandsons, Lance and Owen, and a daughter Jennifer Pearl English and husband Kyle and step grandson, Whitt. She has one surviving sister, Doris Gould Wells. She has many surviving nieces, nephews and their families that she loved so much. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1962. She attended the nursing school at Lenoir Memorial Hospital. Despite the loss of her mother during this time, she persevered and graduated in 1965 passing her RN Boards on the first try. She had a career in nursing at North Carolina Memorial Hospital and Gravely Sanatorium in Chapel Hill, NC stopping full time in 1973 when she and Gerald adopted their first child. She was a loving wife to her husband and two children. She loved her God and her life exemplified this love. She loved Bayleaf Baptist Church in Raleigh and her childhood church, Antioch Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, NC. She was an avid tennis player and played for many years both for fun and competitively on many teams winning multiple trophies.
RALEIGH, NC

