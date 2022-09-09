Read full article on original website
Runners join to finish Eliza's run in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.
Two women urge for mowed grass, vacant home to be torn down where Eliza Fletcher was found
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Eliza Fletcher case is still fresh in the minds of family and people who live in homes near where she was found deceased. Suspect Cleotha Henderson is facing a 1st-degree murder and kidnapping charges. “It’s been emotional and it hurts because it could have been...
Mighty Lights to honor Hispanic Heritage Month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Mighty Lights will glow with the colors of various country flags to reflect Hispanic countries' contributions to the world Friday night. If you're out Friday night, you can catch the light shows for free every half hour after sunset...
Greenville man held without bond, accused of threatening Memphis-style shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Greenville man is being held without bond after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said he threatened to go on a shooting spree like Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in the Memphis rampage. Greenville Police investigators said according to court records...
Event funding to be given by Downtown Memphis Commission through 'activation grant'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those with an idea for an event that will encourage people to enjoy downtown Memphis could be granted up to $1500 from the city to make it happen. The Downtown Memphis commission is offering what they are calling an "activation grant" to provide funding for an event located in Downtown Memphis. There are no specific restrictions on what type of event the commission is looking for, but there is a limit to how much money will be granted—anywhere from $250 to $1,500.
WLOK radio host 'encouraging dialogue' in Memphis
Chip Washington wants Memphians to know—"your voice is just as important as anybody else's voice." He hosts the WLOK radio show "Let's Talk About It."
Fire Museum of Memphis to offer free Tuesday admission | Here's a list of Memphis attractions with free admission days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Sept. 20, the Fire Museum of Memphis, will offer free admission every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to Shelby County residents. To get free admission, all you have to do is bring a valid Shelby County I.D. The Fire Museum joins many other...
Why haven't the high weeds near where Eliza Fletcher's body was found been cut?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns about vacant homes have grown since the Eliza Fletcher's body was found near a vacant home in South Memphis, and now area leaders and advocates are trying to reach a solution. So why didn’t someone mow the high grass helped cover Fletcher's body, making her...
Memphis native starting in Southern Heritage Classic | Finding success on and off the field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is one of the largest sports events of the year for Memphians. HBCUs Jackson State and Tennessee State face off head-to-head at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in an annual battle of the tigers. This year, a Memphis native and MSCS alum is...
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
One man killed after Sunday shooting in university area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a late-night shooting Sunday, Sept. 11. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 510 S. Highland Street at 10:39 p.m. According to MPD, the man was dead on arrival. MPD does not have a suspect in custody and is asking...
Prosecutors, defense agree to not speak publicly about Memphis shooting spree case
Ezekiel Kelly, 19, still currently only faces one charge of first-degree murder. More charges are expected soon.
Fifth annual MSCS 'Necessity Drive' set for Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will be hosting a donation drive to benefit under-resourced families of students who attend school in Memphis and surrounding areas. On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., the "5th Annual Necessity Drive" will take place at East High School. Items that...
'Making a difference' | Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosts eighth 'Trauma Symposium'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, healthcare workers in Memphis gained new skills they can now take back to hospitals in our area. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosted a "Trauma Sumposium" in which doctors and nurses learned recognition and intervention skills. It was the eighth year the event was held, and it all took place at the Holiday Inn at UofM. Parents of patients expressed gratitude at the event.
Covington football playing in upgraded facilities, new helmets
COVINGTON, Tenn. — It’s always nice when you get new things and Covington football steps into this season with a lot of upgrades to their facilities, but what doesn’t change is how hard they work. Looking around the newly named James Pinner Stadium, there's a lot one...
33 dogs and cats rescued from inhumane conditions in Hardeman County trailer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of animals are recuperating after being rescued from a trailer in Hardeman County over the Labor Day weekend, according to an animal rescue group. Animal Rescue Corps said the 29 dogs and four cats were found in a trailer at the end of a nearly impassable road in Pocahontas, about 75 miles east of Memphis. They said Hardeman County Animal Control found the animals after responding to a tip.
DeSoto County's first Black Sheriff honored at grave site
In 1844, Jefferson Evans was born into slavery. The first pastor of Union Hill eventually won an election to become the Sheriff of DeSoto County.
