Bentonville, AR

localmemphis.com

Runners join to finish Eliza's run in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
localmemphis.com

Mighty Lights to honor Hispanic Heritage Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Mighty Lights will glow with the colors of various country flags to reflect Hispanic countries' contributions to the world Friday night. If you're out Friday night, you can catch the light shows for free every half hour after sunset...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bentonville, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
City
Fayetteville, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
localmemphis.com

Event funding to be given by Downtown Memphis Commission through 'activation grant'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those with an idea for an event that will encourage people to enjoy downtown Memphis could be granted up to $1500 from the city to make it happen. The Downtown Memphis commission is offering what they are calling an "activation grant" to provide funding for an event located in Downtown Memphis. There are no specific restrictions on what type of event the commission is looking for, but there is a limit to how much money will be granted—anywhere from $250 to $1,500.
MEMPHIS, TN
Person
Eliza Fletcher
localmemphis.com

One man killed after Sunday shooting in university area, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a late-night shooting Sunday, Sept. 11. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 510 S. Highland Street at 10:39 p.m. According to MPD, the man was dead on arrival. MPD does not have a suspect in custody and is asking...
MEMPHIS, TN
#Jogger#Violent Crime
localmemphis.com

Fifth annual MSCS 'Necessity Drive' set for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will be hosting a donation drive to benefit under-resourced families of students who attend school in Memphis and surrounding areas. On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., the "5th Annual Necessity Drive" will take place at East High School. Items that...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Making a difference' | Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosts eighth 'Trauma Symposium'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, healthcare workers in Memphis gained new skills they can now take back to hospitals in our area. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital hosted a "Trauma Sumposium" in which doctors and nurses learned recognition and intervention skills. It was the eighth year the event was held, and it all took place at the Holiday Inn at UofM. Parents of patients expressed gratitude at the event.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Covington football playing in upgraded facilities, new helmets

COVINGTON, Tenn. — It’s always nice when you get new things and Covington football steps into this season with a lot of upgrades to their facilities, but what doesn’t change is how hard they work. Looking around the newly named James Pinner Stadium, there's a lot one...
COVINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

33 dogs and cats rescued from inhumane conditions in Hardeman County trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of animals are recuperating after being rescued from a trailer in Hardeman County over the Labor Day weekend, according to an animal rescue group. Animal Rescue Corps said the 29 dogs and four cats were found in a trailer at the end of a nearly impassable road in Pocahontas, about 75 miles east of Memphis. They said Hardeman County Animal Control found the animals after responding to a tip.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
