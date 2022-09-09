ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings safety Lewis Cine is questionable for Sunday's game

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmiR2_0hpB81kJ00

When the Minnesota Vikings released their injury report on Thursday afternoon, it had two players added to it from their initial report on Wednesday.

On Friday afternoon, Lewis Cine was announced as questionable for Sunday’s opener against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as Cine was seen yesterday with a wrap around his knee with ice on it. The fact that it’s the aggravation of a previous injury is a concern.

For a player as dynamic athletically as Cine, a knee injury can become a big issue, especially if it continues to linger. The ideal scenario would be for Cine to come back when the injury is completely healthy.

The Vikings do not currently list Cine as a starter and, while he would be missed, would be best served getting this injury fully healed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Chiefs should gameplan for Week 2 vs. Chargers

After a successful opening week versus the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers are also coming off a Week 1 victory, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19. Check out our offseason report about the Chargers, where you’ll find information about their offseason moves and key players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt LaFleur proud of the way Packers rookie Christian Watson moved on from dropped touchdown

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson had a memorable first play of his NFL career. Unfortunately, it was memorable for all the wrong reasons. In his very first snap against the Minnesota Vikings, Watson burned corner Patrick Peterson on a deep route but dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown. Rather than shrivel up after a big play slipped through his fingers, Watson responded by staying level-headed for the rest of the game, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy