ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Who Did Gov. Ige Nominate for new Mauna Kea Stewardship Authority?

For the newly established Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, Hawai’i Gov. David Ige today submitted the names of eight nominees to the Hawaiʻi State Senate for confirmation. The authority was established by state statute during the 2022 legislative session to manage lands on Maunakea on the Big...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Homeless Camper Given Day To Vacate Downtown Kona Beach Park

Fifty-two year old Bull keeps his home tidy. All litter is deposited in the garbage can, and a new rake is propped against the rock wall to manicure the dirt ground as smoothly as a sand trap. Three beach umbrellas are placed systematically to block the sun and passerby glances.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Mo’ Money, No Problems: Visitor Industry Walk Raises Major Cash

The Big Island’s steps of support netted $360,000. The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association kicked out this weekend the totals raised during the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk, which raised $2.2 million statewide that will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations across the Aloha State. This year’s...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Honolulu, HI
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Virginia State
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Burleson, TX
State
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Community Policy