Read full article on original website
Related
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon and Linn logs, Sept. 2-13, 2022
4:07 a.m. – Durrell Monroe Borden, 66, and Kevin Scott Borden, 34, cited on warrants after they were contacted by deputy in parking lot of closed business in 2600 block S. Santiam Hwy. Warned about trespassing. 4:43 a.m. – Kristi Denise Cooley, 52, of Lebanon, cited and released for...
Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds
Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
KVAL
Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty to stealing over $11-million in Covid relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon dentist plead guilty, Tuesday, in federal court for fraudulently monopolizing nearly $11.5-million in loans for his own personal use. Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, beginning no later than...
canbyfirst.com
Mayor Says He Pointed Gun at Driver in Self-Defense in Incident at Molalla Buckeroo
Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser claims he was acting in self-defense when he aimed a firearm at a fast-approaching vehicle at the Molalla Buckeroo Saturday, where he was assisting evacuees from the wildfires around Milo McIver State Park in Estacada and other areas. In a public video posted to Facebook Monday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon man arrested in connection to shooting incident
The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident. Officers arrested James Frank Newport, 33, on suspicion of assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct charges. The Linn County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in two separate...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon schools in 22-23: In-person only and more parent involvement
Lebanon’s public school students are starting the year about as on-track as they can for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The district serving Lebanon largely overcame shortages of applicants for teacher and support staff jobs that have plagued schools across the U.S., officials say.
kezi.com
Benton County files for eminent domain to acquire land for justice campus
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County government is filing to invoke eminent domain to acquire a nearly 30-acre parcel of land on which to site a new justice campus after their most recent offer to buy the land was refused by the owner. Benton County officials say they offered nearly...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Car stolen from Carlton family after being tracked with an AirTag
CARLTON Ore. (KPTV) - Casey Livingston of Carlton is left looking for answers after the car he bought for his son’s 16th birthday was stolen. It happened not long after the purchase was made, and now he thinks he knows how the thieves pulled it off. “I’m really ticked,...
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius
In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Average price for gas in Oregon continues to sink, still higher than it was one year ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gas prices in Oregon and the nation as a whole are at their lowest levels since the spring. It’s the 13th week in a row of declines, which are partly attributed to falling crude oil prices. The national average for regular drops seven cents for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
clayconews.com
SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
Suspect in Polk County road rage incident charged with murder
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County on July 13.
Federal public defender says Sheridan treats prisoners inhumanely, cites 7 deaths during pandemic
When Sheridan prisoner Ikaika Chung, 42, couldn’t walk to meals because his legs had become extremely swollen, other prisoners found an unclaimed wheelchair and shuttled him to the prison’s “chow” hall. His health had progressively declined to a point where he became delirious, didn’t know the...
Lebanon-Express
International Talk Like a Pirate Day to drop anchor in Philomath
Ahoy, me hearties! International Talk Like a Pirate Day fast approaches on the horizon. Prepare to get yer sea legs and channel yer inner pirate. The upcoming celebration, to be held in Philomath, marks the 20th anniversary of the parodic holiday. On Sept. 19, it will be customary to greet one another with a rousing cry of “Ahoy, matey!” and speak in exaggerated Cornish accents.
KVAL
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
kezi.com
Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42. A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of...
New ‘area of known wolf activity’ designated on Warm Springs Indian Reservation
A new AKWA (Area of Known Wolf Activity) has been designated on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in the northern Oregon Cascades, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. The post New ‘area of known wolf activity’ designated on Warm Springs Indian Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0