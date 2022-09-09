ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

lebanonlocalnews.com

Lebanon and Linn logs, Sept. 2-13, 2022

4:07 a.m. – Durrell Monroe Borden, 66, and Kevin Scott Borden, 34, cited on warrants after they were contacted by deputy in parking lot of closed business in 2600 block S. Santiam Hwy. Warned about trespassing. 4:43 a.m. – Kristi Denise Cooley, 52, of Lebanon, cited and released for...
LEBANON, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds

Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
MOLALLA, OR
Lebanon, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man arrested in connection to shooting incident

The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident. Officers arrested James Frank Newport, 33, on suspicion of assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct charges. The Linn County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in two separate...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools in 22-23: In-person only and more parent involvement

Lebanon’s public school students are starting the year about as on-track as they can for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The district serving Lebanon largely overcame shortages of applicants for teacher and support staff jobs that have plagued schools across the U.S., officials say.
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Car stolen from Carlton family after being tracked with an AirTag

CARLTON Ore. (KPTV) - Casey Livingston of Carlton is left looking for answers after the car he bought for his son’s 16th birthday was stolen. It happened not long after the purchase was made, and now he thinks he knows how the thieves pulled it off. “I’m really ticked,...
CARLTON, OR
kezi.com

Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
EUGENE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius

In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
clayconews.com

SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

International Talk Like a Pirate Day to drop anchor in Philomath

Ahoy, me hearties! International Talk Like a Pirate Day fast approaches on the horizon. Prepare to get yer sea legs and channel yer inner pirate. The upcoming celebration, to be held in Philomath, marks the 20th anniversary of the parodic holiday. On Sept. 19, it will be customary to greet one another with a rousing cry of “Ahoy, matey!” and speak in exaggerated Cornish accents.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42. A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of...
EUGENE, OR

