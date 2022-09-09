Read full article on original website
Related
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
news3lv.com
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
laparent.com
A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada
For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
pvtimes.com
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwlasvegas.com
Nevada 211 helps connect to useful resources
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a free and easy telephone number that can connect you to a lot of useful resources. Lisa Martin, director of Nevada 211, joined us to talk more about it. Visit Nevada211.org to learn more.
Fox5 KVVU
Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada Water Authority initiates new water conservation ad campaign
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants people to do something simple, follow the seasonal watering schedule. And it hopes running some new ads on social media and tv will help people get the message. “The Southern Nevada Water Authority launched a new ad campaign for...
news3lv.com
Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thunderstorms moving over Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with lightning are moving through southern Nevada from Arizona. The storms are dumping rain in the Spring Mountains and on Mount Charleston.
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
L.A. Weekly
Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada
As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
vegas24seven.com
THE PRETTY RECKLESS ROCK FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS 3RD ST. STAGE
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks, hosted the electric rock band, The Pretty Reckless for an epic performance featuring all their hit songs. Fans gathered under the iconic Viva Vision canopy to hear their favorite hits like “25”, “Heaven Knows”, and “Death by Rock and Roll”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
parentherald.com
Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips
A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
Eater
Spooky Halloween Bar Returns to Las Vegas
The Sand Dollar Lounge once again transforms into Nightmare on Spring Mountain. For the third year, the Nightmare on Spring Mountain pop-up returns with specialty drinks, live music, themed costume nights, and more than $10,000 in Halloween decor and lighting. Served in themed glassware and based on classic songs, the...
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
Las Vegas-area water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry
The company that was the sole water supplier for the City of Henderson for decades has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.
knpr
The man who helped bring major events to Las Vegas announces retirement
You can chart the evolution of Las Vegas’ concert and sports industries through the resume of Pat Christenson. Initially brought to Las Vegas in 1980, he helped open UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center in 1983. And he had a vision: To bring major live acts and professional sports to Southern Nevada.
Las Vegas police: Man took walk-away gambler’s $1,600 cash-out ticket to pay rent
A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.
No one can find person who fraudulently sold one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties, sale may be tied to larger scheme
Attorneys cannot find the person who fraudulently sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million, court documents said.
Las Vegas inspectors find gas stations, meters, signs out of compliance
A team of inspectors is routinely checking gas stations across southern Nevada for fuel quality and meter compliance – what they found in the past year may surprise you.
Comments / 3