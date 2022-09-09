ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, NV

themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
HENDERSON, NV
laparent.com

A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada

For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
RENO, NV
pvtimes.com

Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down

A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
PAHRUMP, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Nevada 211 helps connect to useful resources

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a free and easy telephone number that can connect you to a lot of useful resources. Lisa Martin, director of Nevada 211, joined us to talk more about it. Visit Nevada211.org to learn more.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada

As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
parentherald.com

Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips

A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Spooky Halloween Bar Returns to Las Vegas

The Sand Dollar Lounge once again transforms into Nightmare on Spring Mountain. For the third year, the Nightmare on Spring Mountain pop-up returns with specialty drinks, live music, themed costume nights, and more than $10,000 in Halloween decor and lighting. Served in themed glassware and based on classic songs, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV

