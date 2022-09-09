ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'New Jack City' star Allen Payne featured in new touring stage version

By Ken Simmons
 5 days ago
Allen Payne is reprising his role as Gee Money in a new touring stage version of the 1991 hit film New Jack City. The musical will also star Treach from Naughty By Nature, Big Daddy Kane and Flex Alexander from the TV sitcom One on One.

Je'Caryous Johnson wrote, directed and produced the touring stage adaptation of New Jack City, which will open November 4 in Philadelphia. Tour stops will include Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles. More cities will be added through spring 2023.

"In bringing New Jack City to the stage, I have the beautiful privilege of celebrating and paying homage to the Black actors that excelled at their craft and created an unforgettable movie and characters that became classics to Black culture," Johnson said in a statement.

“I am delighted and excited to reunite these unforgettable characters with the fans that they’ve left their indelible mark on, and I am grateful to Warner Bros. for entrusting me to breathe new life into this cultural centerpiece,” he added. “I look forward to the challenge of updating this classic story with a modern twist.”

The original film starred Mario Van Peebles in his feature film directorial debut. The cast also included Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock and Christopher Williams, with cameos by Keith Sweat, Levert, Guy and Nick Ashford.

For tour information, visit the New Jack City Live website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

