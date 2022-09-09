ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers HC Brandon Staley ready for rematch with Raiders with revamped rosters

By Valentina Martinez
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT1rX_0hpAz9b600

The Chargers face the Raiders as their first opponent of the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas is the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year in the season finale.

In a win or tie or go home, the Raiders struck from behind and made a field goal in the final seconds to beat the Bolts in overtime, 35-32.

Despite this bittersweet fact, head coach Brandon Staley acknowledges both teams are beginning the season with many changes.

“Both teams are completely different than the team that was at that last game,” Staley said. “If you look at their team, they have brand new coaches, brand new players, a brand new scheme. Same with us; over half of our team is different.”

The Chargers have a handful of fresh faces, highlighted by the talented edge defender Khalil Mack and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, and Morgan Fox. They were acquired to boost their run defense, which was the primary culprit to their loss to the Raiders in Week 18.

While the biggest acquisition cornerback J.C. Jackson is doubtful for the season opener, the secondary will feature a new member in veteran slot corner Bryce Callahan.

Meanwhile, new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels sought out superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and edge defender Chandler Jones, among others, to add to his squad.

“Competition is about moving forward and being ready for what’s right in front of you,” Staley said. “That’s what we’ve been working hard at all offseason, all of training camp, getting ready for this week. This week has a life of its own, and our team is ready to go take it on.”

The Chargers came up empty-handed when they last faced the Raiders. However, Sunday serves as an opportunity for the Bolts to get their revenge and start the season on a hot note with a victory over their division rival.

