Menifee, CA

‘Stay hydrated’: Police make jokes when pickup truck lands at bottom of California pool

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago

MENIFEE, Calif. — When a driver took his pickup truck into a California pool, the responding police officers were quick to find humor in the situation.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Menifee Police Department shared photos of a white pickup that had driven into a pool. The photos show the truck nearly submerged in the water.

In the caption to the photo, police said, “We know it’s been so hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don’t recommend driving into a pool!” The post included the hashtags “creative cooling” and “trucks don’t float.”

The driver was not hurt and was able to swim out of the pool. Their name was not released, KTTV reported.

Police joked in the post that officers had a tough time taking collision measurements from the bottom of the pool.

