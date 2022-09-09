CARTERVILLE, IL — Can you imagine going to school or work hungry- not because you forgot to grab something, but because you don't have the resources to eat 3 meals a day?. Unfortunately, that may be the reality for many people in the United States. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall of 2020, 38% of students in 2-year college reported experiencing food insecurity. That's why John A. Logan College in Carterville has created a new Food Locker, where they say students can find nutritious on-the-go snacks.

