wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Foundation - Lourdes Charity Golf Open raises more than $65,000
PADUCAH — The Mercy Health Foundation at Lourdes Hospital held its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Open on Monday, and organizers say the event raised more than $65,000. Organizers say the event included 35 teams with 140 golfers. The event was held Monday at the Country Club of Paducah. Mercy Regional EMS won first place in the morning flight, and US Bank took the first-place prize in the afternoon and was the overall winner of the open, Mercy Health says.
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County female kicker among best in state
CADIZ, Ky. - Trigg County senior Olivia Noffsinger isn’t your average football player. Noffsinger is breaking barriers this season as the only female player on the Trigg County football team. Trigg County coach Chris Ezell recruited Noffsinger to join the Wildcats this season after their kicker graduated last year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022
Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
wpsdlocal6.com
9/13 High School Volleyball & Soccer
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball and soccer scores from Tuesday, September 13th.
whvoradio.com
Vendor Slots Open for Saturday’s Cadiz Music and Food Festival
West Cadiz Park will be the location for Saturday’s annual Cadiz Music and Food Festival. There will be plenty of music with four different acts scheduled to play between 10 and 4. The Carroll Peyton Band will be the opening act to be followed by 43 RPM at 11:10; the Tennessee River Boys at 12:30; and Rewind to close out the festival from 1:45 to 4.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/12 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Chamber D.C. Fly-In: All you need to know
PADUCAH — Local elected officials, business owners and other leaders will head to Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for projects that affect west Kentucky. They'll be there Sept. 19-20. Local 6 Anchor Todd Faulkner and Photographer Mason Watkins will be with those leaders every step of the way during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In. Be sure to follow their reports starting Sunday evening, Sept. 18 on WPSD Local 6.
wpsdlocal6.com
New food locker providing free snacks to students at John A. Logan College
CARTERVILLE, IL — Can you imagine going to school or work hungry- not because you forgot to grab something, but because you don't have the resources to eat 3 meals a day?. Unfortunately, that may be the reality for many people in the United States. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall of 2020, 38% of students in 2-year college reported experiencing food insecurity. That's why John A. Logan College in Carterville has created a new Food Locker, where they say students can find nutritious on-the-go snacks.
KFVS12
Vienna superintendent: Pedestrian walked out in front of bus on Giant City Rd.; students, staff safe
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna school bus was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian on Giant City Road. According to a release from Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, students were traveling to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, September 14 for SIU Day.
wpsdlocal6.com
Students express concerns after incident of violence against women at Murray State
MURRAY, KY — Violence against women is a topic many Murray State University students are talking about following an incident where a male student had a violent interaction with a group of female students over the weekend. Kentucky State Police investigators say 19-year-old Jack Epperson was arrested after throwing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trent Okerson to be featured in McCracken County Public Library Evening Upstairs series
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/13 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Crittenden County's Micah Newcom as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Newcom threw for 184 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rockets ended a 12 game losing streak to Caldwell County.
KFVS12
Families continue traditions at SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is in full swing in Cape Girardeau, bringing with it plenty of rides, fair food, fun and more. Thousands of people attend the fair each day as they migrate towards their favorite areas as to what the event has to offer.
wpsdlocal6.com
KFVS12
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces funding in Calloway County
Beshear presents Calloway County with $1 million for infrastructure improvements. "The project is really important, because it will serve as 70 unserved households," Beshear said of one of the projects receiving funding. "Think about that: 70 households that have not had access to steady and reliable water are going to be able to turn on that tap and know it's coming."
959theriver.com
Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery
Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man hit by school bus in Carbondale flown to St. Louis-area hospital
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 52-year-old Carbondale, Illinois, man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was hit by a Vienna school bus, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The bus was carrying Vienna High School students to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for a field trip. The...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
