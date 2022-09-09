Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Ketamine Eases Depressive Symptoms, Suicidal Thoughts, Study Says
Sept. 12, 2022 -- People with treatment-resistant depression showed fewer symptoms of depression, thoughts of suicide, and anxiety after receiving injections of ketamine, a study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry says. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic for use in hospitals and is used illegally as a party drug...
WebMD
Lack of Sleep in Teens May Lead to Obesity
Sept. 14, 2022 – Like many parents of teens, LaToya S. worries about her son’s sleep habits. In the early weeks of the pandemic, when her then-13-year-old had no way to connect with friends, she dropped some of her typical rules about screen time. It didn’t take long before her son’s bedtime began creeping later and later, he began playing video games with friends until the wee hours, and quality overnight sleep went out the window. Two years later, LaToya is still working to restore him to normal sleep patterns.
Comments / 0