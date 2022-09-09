State of Art: Painter Scott Clendaniel takes a lighthearted approach to his Alaska-themed paintings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
How an Anchorage woman is spreading awareness of FASD by painting rocks
Karen Lomack walked around Midtown Anchorage on a recent Thursday afternoon with a stack of rocks painted to look like red shoes. She tucked one next to a bunch of gravel, its bright crimson shine standing out among a sea of gray and white. Lomack painted many of the rocks...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Yukon River Salmon
For generations, Alaska Native people along the Yukon River have depended on a steady supply of salmon for a healthy source of protein to sustain them through the long winter. But king and chum salmon subsistence fishing has been closed to Yukon River families for the past two years, affecting both diets and cultural tradition. What are the factors behind the low runs? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Mary Peltola is sworn in as Alaska’s Congresswoman. Also, a plan...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska park managers are preparing for the loss of some of the state’s most iconic attractions: glaciers
On the route to one of Alaska’s most-viewed glaciers, there is little doubt about the destination. Visitors drive on Exit Glacier Road to get to the Exit Glacier trailhead of the 1-mile Exit Glacier trail that takes them to the face of Exit Glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
Increase the impact of your donation!
Many companies sponsor matching gift programs that increase the impact of their employee’s donations to Alaska Public Media. Follow the directions for your organization. If your company does offer a matching gift, please fill out the company form and return it to us at:. MAIL:. 3877 University Drive. Anchorage,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska ferry system goes back to flat rates this winter
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Sept. 9 that it would stop dynamic pricing this winter. Dynamic pricing means that as seats fill up, they get more expensive. It’s a common practice with airlines — the closer you book to departure, the higher the price. The pricing formula has been in place in the Alaska Marine Highway System for the last two years.
Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased
Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Therapeutic foster care
The State of Alaska has struggled to provide appropriate treatment options for kids who experience significant mental health problems. Often these youth are sent out of state or end up in the juvenile justice system. One alternative that is not widely known are therapeutic foster homes. They offer an alternative to inpatient treatment for youth who struggle with emotional and behavioral problems. Unlike traditional foster homes, therapeutic or “treatment foster homes” are run by foster parents who go through significant training and work as a part of an interdisciplinary team, providing individualized treatment, with the goal of returning children to their homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskapublic.org
City will no longer use 2 Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters, mayor says
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson says the city no longer plans to use two recreation centers as emergency shelters this winter, following community pushback. Bronson announced the reversal to the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night. “We have listened to concerns from the public and Assembly members, and will be working with the...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson announces new homeless coordinator, chief of staff
Several executive level officials in Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration are shifting positions. On Wednesday, Bronson announced that his chief of staff Alexis Johnson will be taking over as the city’s homeless coordinator, a job vacant since Dave D’Amato resigned in February. Bronson spokesman Corey Allen Young said Johnson has unofficially been serving as Bronson’s lead on homelessness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskapublic.org
High-end coolers wash up on Alaska beaches after Washington cargo spill
Consumer goods from coolers to bike helmets have been washing up on beaches on the Gulf of Alaska, at least a 1,200-mile journey from Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, where a cargo ship spilled 109 shipping containers in October. Plastic trash washing up from far away has long been an eyesore...
alaskapublic.org
The Alaska Primary Care Association hopes to boost homegrown health care workforce with new grant
The Alaska Primary Care Association was recently awarded $9.7 million as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs challenge grant. The funds will be used to increase the number of Alaskans who enter the health care field, with a particular focus on apprenticeships. Jared Kosin is CEO...
Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
alaskapublic.org
Pick.Click.Give.
Pick.Click.Give. allows Alaskans to donate a portion of their Permanent Fund Dividend to Alaskan causes they care about. We hope you will choose Alaska Public Media. While applying for your PFD online, you can choose to Pick.Click.Give. in increments of $25 up to the full amount of the PFD distribution in the associated year. Permanent Fund Dividend applications are available from January 1 to March 31, though Alaskans may choose to add or adjust their pledges online through August 31.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly rejects Bronson’s pick for municipal attorney
The Anchorage Assembly rejected Mayor Dave Bronson’s pick for municipal attorney Tuesday night. Mario Bird was appointed to replace Patrick Bergt as Anchorage’s top lawyer in June, after Bergt resigned. Bird is from Soldotna, and has a history of supporting social conservative causes, including opposing COVID-19 precautions both legally and through writings and public testimony.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar. Updated: 8 hours ago. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about...
alaskapublic.org
Joe Gerace’s lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.
Joe Gerace lied his way into more than a high-paying job running the Anchorage Health Department. New reporting reveals that Gerace — who resigned from the city on Aug. 8 shortly before Alaska Public Media exposed his phony medical, educational and military credentials — also successfully deceived a state commission overseeing EMT training, a state paramilitary organization and the Alaska Department of Health. None appear to have taken the basic steps needed to debunk the false claims on his resume, allowing him to attain a seat on a state task force, a prestigious volunteer gig and an EMT license.
Alaska Hunter Attacked by Brown Bear He Shot
A man was hospitalized last week after a brown bear charged and mauled him while he was hunting near Anchorage, Alaska. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), the unidentified hunter shot the brown bear in the Ship Creek Valley area between 9 and 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 1. When the man and his hunting buddies began pursuing the injured bruin, things went awry.
Comments / 0