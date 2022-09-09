ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns announce uniform combination for Week 1 versus Panthers

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dBHa_0hpAmf6G00

Being a fan of a professional sports team comes with so many variables, so much information and different things that interest different people. Some people are drawn to the film breakdowns, some to every little piece of news possible, some to opinions and still others want it all.

For the fans of the Cleveland Browns, there has been a lack of much excitement since the team’s return in 1999. The playoff run in 2020 was satisfying but gave way to the 2021 season that led to the departure of QB Baker Mayfield.

One almost universal agreement among fans is that the previous iteration of uniforms the team put on was pitiful. The unveiling of the team’s current uniform was generally cheered even if some wished for something less traditional.

Some fans, with their closets full of jerseys, want to match what their team is wearing on the fields on Sunday and can’t wait to find out what that will be. The Browns announced on Friday that they will be going with the “classic combo” of white pants and brown jersey:

Which is your favorite uniform combination?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Cleveland Browns#Combination#Sports Team#American Football#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Son of NBA legend to visit Eugene for Oregon vs. BYU game

Earlier in the week, we got word that Oregon’s 5-star commit Mookie Cook would be in Eugene for the top-25 matching between the Ducks and the No. 14 BYU Cougars. Now it’s becoming clear that he might be here to do a little bit more than just enjoy the game from inside Autzen Stadium. According to a new report from SBLive’s Andrew Nemec, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, will also be in Eugene on an official visit this weekend. Rated as the No. 17 player in 2023, Stojakovic would be a huge addition to Oregon’s class that already includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad, ranking 6th in the nation. Film   Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 AZ SF  Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Taking an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary's Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins Duke Blue Devils 11
PROVO, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin

Due to what erupted relating to former Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza, the team needed a new punter. Late in August, that came in the form of Sam Martin. The 32-year-old brings years of experience to Buffalo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted a player with just that–as the GM noted he “wanted a vet.”
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy