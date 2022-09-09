Read full article on original website
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
LOCAL / AREA MONDAY UPDATE
(OLNEY) At last check, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney and the Jasper County Health Department in Newton are still waiting to announce the availability of the new Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccines. The new guidelines from the CDC earlier this week will allow only the new booster shots while the previous booster vaccinations are no longer available. Watch the Richland County Health Office Facebook page and the Jasper County Health Department Facebook page for updates and future vaccination details.
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday
Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
Wood River home damaged by fire
The cause of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Wood River remains under investigation. Wood River fire crews and surrounding departments responded to the 800 block of Esther just after 3:15pm to the initial report of a grass fire but soon determined it was actually the home. A box...
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland
As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
David R. Dugan, 85, Mulberry Grove
David R. Dugan, 85, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. David was born November 2, 1936, in Smithboro, the son of A.G. “Doc” and Elsie R. (Harper) Dugan. He married Ruth Hathaway on December 24, 1960, and they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage.
Salem man arrested in connection with bomb threats at Schutt Sports
A 35-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police on four counts of felony disorderly conduct in connection with four alleged bomb threats to Schutt Sports. Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson reportedly made the threats on two separate days, including two on Monday. He was an employee of the plant and reportedly had been released from the Marion County Jail on a drug court sanction early Monday morning so he could go to work. He was scheduled to work the first shift.
Police Beat for Sunday, September 11th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 23-year-old Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street in Salem for felony criminal trespass to a residence. He was taken into custody after allegedly entering an occupied home in the 500 block of West Warmouth where he was told he was not wanted. Hotze was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Central City home destroyed by fire
A fire that started from repairs being made to a car destroyed the garage and attached home at 211 North Broadway in Central City Monday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says one of the home owners, Ryan Blair, was working on a car in the garage when a fuel line caught fire and set off a quickly spreading fire. Blair was able to escape without injury.
11 Different Spirits Still Linger Within Illinois’ Most Haunted Home
Usually, Alton, Illinois is known for 2 big things;. To be fair, Alton has several other wonderful things to offer like great scenic drives along the Mississippi River, a Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, and the National Great Rivers Museum, but its haunted history usually takes top billing thanks in big part to the McPike Mansion that is located there.
No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
Man arrested for possession of meth
NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — Lucas L. Schumacher, 30, of Neoga, Illinois, is facing drug possession charges. Police say on September 9, Schumacher knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Schumacher's bond was set at $10,000. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office,...
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
