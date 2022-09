David R. Dugan, 85, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. David was born November 2, 1936, in Smithboro, the son of A.G. “Doc” and Elsie R. (Harper) Dugan. He married Ruth Hathaway on December 24, 1960, and they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage.

