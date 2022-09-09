Read full article on original website
wktn.com
MADD Recognizes 3 Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies at Top Cops
Three deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office were recognized as ”Top Cops” by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Deputies Mason Treen, Braden Jacobs and Christopher Fannon were presented with the awards recently. The organization recognizes law enforcement officers in agencies throughout its Northwest Ohio counties for their...
Auglaize sheriff still awaits body cameras
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County commissioners have authorized the application of nearly $56,000 in grant funding through the Ohio Criminal Justices Services office for the purchase of body cameras to be used by the county sheriff’s department. The county’s grant request for body cameras was the second in...
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal Celina crash
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash at the U.S. 127 and state Route 119 intersection. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Roel Villareal, 51 of Texas, was driving a 2015 Kenworth semi truck southbound of U.S. 127 when Bradley Wendel, 33 of Coldwater, blew past a stop sign on state Route 119 in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, striking the truck’s trailer. Wendel was pronounced dead at the scene and Villareal was uninjured.
13abc.com
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
peakofohio.com
Area man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in Rushsylvania
An area man was arrested in Rushsylvania after eluding police officers in a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon around 3:30. Bellefontaine Police were notified that the Union County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a red SUV, driven by Brayzin McDaniel, 20, of Marion, westbound on Route 33 at a high rate of speed.
BCI findings support Ackerman account of fatal shooting
LIMA — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s inquiry into the June 21 fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett appears to confirm initial law enforcement accounts that Pritchett reportedly shot at Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman moments before Pritchett was fatally shot. A redacted version of...
peakofohio.com
911 call nabs man for menacing
Saturday morning around 2:50, the Logan County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a woman who said she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend. The caller said they were driving on 33 towards Bellefontaine and that her ex, James Depinet, had been following them from Sidney. The female stated...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Fire responds to Uptown Laundry
CareFlight called to Clark County motorcycle crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Gerlaugh Road near Lake Road.
1 in custody after shooting of 18 year old woman in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — A man is in custody after a shooting in Xenia Township Monday. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute Monday morning. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries,...
peakofohio.com
Local driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash
A local driver was cited after a two-vehicle injury crash outside of DeGraff Monday afternoon around 3 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Jonathan Hillery, 32, of DeGraff, was traveling southbound on State Route 235 when he failed to stop for Darrell Porter, 61, of DeGraff, who was waiting to make a left turn onto Township Road 210. The impact caused Porter to travel off the left side of the road and into a ditch.
Stolen vehicle tracked to Dayton-area, involved in pursuit; police looking to ID suspect
BLUE ASH — The Blue Ash Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit in the Dayton-area. According to Blue Ash police, an auto robbery happened at the BP station at 6151...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man arrested for felonious assault
A Bellefontaine man was arrested for felonious assault Sunday evening, just before 7 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to the 200 block of West Brown Avenue in reference to a domestic altercation involving a male threatening people with a box cutter. Dispatchers advised officers the suspect was Dusty Penrose,...
One dead after semi crash in Mercer County
Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
dayton247now.com
18-year-old girl hospitalized, suspect arrested after Greene County shooting
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a felonious assault which occurred in Xenia Township Monday morning. An 18-year-old girl was shot by an acquaintance after a domestic dispute on Ford Road at about 8:47 a.m., according to Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger. La’Dashiaun Brown, 21,...
wktn.com
Theft Incidents Reported to KPD
Several theft incidents were reported to Kenton Police throughout the day on Sunday. They occurred in the 400 block of King Street, 300 block of Haynes Avenue and 700 block of Decatur Street. In addition, officers were dispatched to Walmart on a report of an active theft at the store.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man cited on felony drug charge
Bellefontaine Police were called out Monday evening, just before 7 o'clock, to a residence in the 300 block of East High Avenue to assist officers from the Adult Parole Authority with an arrestee. APA officers had just taken Jeremiah Hinkle, 40, of Bellefontaine, into custody and found three plastic baggies...
Sidney Daily News
Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant
SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information in August 2022 from concerned citizens regarding the possible drug activity at 1167 Fairmont Drive, Sidney. After receiving this information, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation and conducted surveillance over an extended period of time. A search...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen cited following 2-vehicle injury crash
A Bellefontaine teen was cited following a two-vehicle injury crash Friday morning just before 8 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Mason Smith, 16, was traveling eastbound in the 4300 block of State Route 540 when he struck Chelsea Brown, 29, of Bellefontaine, from behind. Brown was slowed down for a paving crew on 540.
Lima man arrested for burglary, assault
LIMA — A Lima man with a history of violent offenses was arrested Sunday after failing to appear in court in July. Durand Tyson, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary with a firearm, a felony of the first degree, and two counts of felonious assault with a firearm, a second-degree felony. Tyson is considered a repeat violent offender, with his most recent conviction in Allen County being in 2012 for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
