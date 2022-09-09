Significant improvements in progression-free survival were seen with sotorasib compared with docetaxel in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. A doubled the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) at 12 months and reduced the risk of progression or death by 34% was seen with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib (Lumakras) vs docetaxel in patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRAS G12C mutation, according to findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial (NCT04303780) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO