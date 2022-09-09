Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Enfortumab Plus Pembrolizumab Displays High ORR in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
The combination of enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab led to a confirmed overall response rate of 64.5% in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. The combination of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) led to a high overall response rate (ORR) and a manageable safety profile when used as treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.1.
targetedonc.com
Sotorasib Doubles PFS Rates vs Docetaxel in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
Significant improvements in progression-free survival were seen with sotorasib compared with docetaxel in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. A doubled the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) at 12 months and reduced the risk of progression or death by 34% was seen with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib (Lumakras) vs docetaxel in patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRAS G12C mutation, according to findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial (NCT04303780) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab and Lenvatinib Shows Encouraging Antitumor Activity in nccRCC
With encouraging overall response and disease control rates, lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab has the potential to be a frontline treatment option for non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Frontline treatment with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and lenvatinib (Lenvima) elicits encouraging antitumor activity in non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC), according to preliminary findings...
targetedonc.com
PRMT5 Inhibitor Displays Consistent Safety/Efficacy in NHL, Advanced Solid Tumors
Data presented at ESMO 2022 showed GSK3326595, aPRMT5 inhibitor, to display efficacy and safety signals consistent with those that were previously reported in advanced solid tumors. The PRMT5 inhibitor GSK3326595 showed consistent efficacy and safety signals to those that were previously reported with the agent in patients with advanced solid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
targetedonc.com
Latest Recommendations for Broad Molecular Testing in Advanced NSCLC
During a live virtual event, Zofia Piotrowska, MD, MHS, discussed the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines for molecular testing for a patient with advanced non–small cell lung cancer, and how to approach a patient who is found to have an EGFR exon 20 insertion. This is the first of 2 articles based on this event.
targetedonc.com
Cabozantinib Plus Nivolumab and Ipilimumab Improves PFS in Advanced RCC
A reduced the risk for disease progression by 27% was seen with the combination of cabozantinib added to nivolumab and ipilimumab in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma. The combination of cabozantinib (Cabometyx) added to nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) resulted in a significant improvement of progression-free survival (PFS) in...
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib With/Without Cetuximab Generates Responses in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutated CRC
The use of adagrasib in combination with cetuximab or alone elicted encouraging responses in patients with advanced colorectal cancer harboring KRAS G12C mutations. Data from the phase 1b/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) showed that adagrasib (MRTX849) monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab (Erbitux) showed encouraging responses in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) harboring KRAS G12C mutations, according to findings presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.
targetedonc.com
Phase 1 Success of Targeting MUC16 in Patients With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology during the EMSO Annual Congress, David O’Malley, MD, discussed the phase 1 study of ubamatamab in ovarian cancer. Ubamatamab, a novel MUC16 antibody, demonstrated evidence of durable responses in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer and showed an acceptable safety profile, according to a study presentation by David O'Malley, MD at the 2022 European Society of Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress.1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
targetedonc.com
Looking at the Future of Larotrectinib in NTRK Fusion+ Lung Cancer
David S. Hong, MD, discusses what he sees for the future of the NTRK inhibitor larotrectinib. David S. Hong, MD, deputy chair, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses what he sees for the future of the NTRK inhibitor larotrectinib (Vitrakvi).
targetedonc.com
Darovasertib/Crizotinib Demonstrates Efficacy in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
With an overall response rate of 50% and greater than 5 months median progression-free survival in patients with first-line metastatic uveal melanoma, darovasertib and crizotinib shows a compelling clinical efficacy profile. Interim results of a phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03947385) evaluating darovasertib (IDE196) and crizotinib (Xalkori) synthetic lethal combination showed...
targetedonc.com
Belzutifan/Cabozantinib Combo is Well Tolerated in Treatment-Naïve Advanced Clear Cell RCC
The combination of belzutifan and cabozantinib was well tolerated in patients with treatment-naïve advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma, according to findings presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress. Belzutifan (Welireg) combined with cabozantinib (Cabometyx) demonstrated promising antitumor activity and was well tolerated when given to patients with treatment-naïve advanced...
targetedonc.com
Lower-Dose Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Shows Favorable Efficacy in HER2-Mutated NSCLC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan at 5.4mg/kg demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit and a favorable safety profile at the lower of 2 dose levels in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to interim results of the DESTINY-Lung02 trial (NCT04644237) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.1.
targetedonc.com
Orelabrutinib Added to R-CHOP Reveals Promising Efficacy in non-GCB DLBCL
The combination of orelabrutinib plus the R-CHOP regimen revealed a positive overall response rate of 86.4% when given to patients with non-germinal center B cell-like diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Orelabrutinib plus rituximab (Rituxan), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) shows promising efficacy in non-germinal center B cell-like (GCB) diffuse large...
targetedonc.com
Promising Pathologic Complete Response Elicited With Neoadjuvant Cemiplimab in CSCC
Neoadjuvant cemiplimab showed promising results in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma with a near or complete disappearance of disease in almost 64% of patients set to undergo surgery. Neoadjuvant treatment with cemiplimab (Libtayo) led to pathologic complete response (pCR) in just over half of patients with resectable, stage II to IV...
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Appears Safe in Metastasized Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma
Data presented during the 2022 ESMO Congress showed lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab to elicit an objective response rate of 34.3% after 3 months in evaluable patients, meeting the primary end point of the phase 2 ATLEP trial. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) combined with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) induced high response rates, and showed acceptable safety...
targetedonc.com
Combination of Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab Supported by Crossover Cohort With HER2+ mCRC
Tucatinib alone and with trastuzumab supported further investigation of each regimen in metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Treatement with tucatinib (Tukysa) monotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC) who later crossed over to receive doublet therapy with trastuzumab (Herceptin) experienced increased radiographic response rates further supporting the regimen’s use in this setting, according to updated data from cohort C of the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial (NCT03043313).
targetedonc.com
Study of DZD9008 Meets Primary End Point of ORR in EGFR Exon20Ins-Positive NSCLC
DZD9008 (sunvozertinib) in patients with platinum-pretreated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on/after platinum-based chemotherapy has met its the primary end point of confirmed objective response (ORR) at 59.8%, according to Dizal Pharmaceutical.1. The response rate for patients with baseline...
targetedonc.com
Choosing Frontline RCC Therapy After Detecting Metastases in Patient Under Observation
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Sumanta K. Pal, MD, discussed the choice of frontline therapy for a favorable-risk patient with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. CASE SUMMARY. A 61-year-old man with an active lifestyle had a history of low-volume, indolent metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC)...
targetedonc.com
Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month: De-escalation and Targeted Treatment Lead to Superior Care for Patients
For Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, Warren C. Swegal, MD, highlights the changing landscape, important trials, sequencing, and future of this setting. Thyroid cancer is being diagnosed more frequently than ever before thanks to early-detection techniques. There will be an estimated 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer and 2230 deaths due to thyroid cancers in the United States in 2022.1.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to DUNP19 for Osteosarcoma
The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to DUNP19 for patients with osteosarcoma. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to the LRRC15 antibody DUNP19 for the treatment of patients with osteosarcoma, according to Radiopharm Theranostics.1. “This is a very positive development for one of the latest...
Comments / 0