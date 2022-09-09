Tennessee announces team captains ahead of Ohio State game

No. 17 Tennessee (0-0) will kick off its regular-season schedule Saturday at Tennessee Rugby Park against No. 6 Ohio State (1-0).

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT.

Ohio State opened its 2022 regular season on Sept. 2, defeating No. 18 Notre Dame, 39-14.

Ahead of Saturday’s top 25 contest, Tennessee announced its 2022 team captains. Greg Giangiulio and Josh Shetler were named captains for the 2022 season.

Tennessee enters regular-season play having not lost a game in 15s competition since Nov. 23, 2019. Tennessee won the 2021 USA Rugby Division I national championship.

The 2022 season will be Tennessee’s first under head coach Scott Tungay.

Tungay was hired as the Vols’ head coach Aug. 19.