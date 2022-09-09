Read full article on original website
Barrow County Students Show Off Art for National Arts In Education Week
While the arts are celebrated every day at Barrow Art and Sciences Academy, this week is particularly special. It’s National Arts in Education Week, and Mitch Freeman, a 2D art teacher at the academy, has his class creating a collage of patterns to create an optical illusion. “We looked...
National pollinator conservation conference hosted at UGA this fall
The national Protecting Pollinators in Urban Landscapes conference will be held in Athens, Georgia, from Oct. 10 through 12. The annual conference brings together various research professionals, educators, practitioners and others interested in bee conservation through discussions, talks and continued education sessions. It is the first time in the history of the conference that it will be held in the Southeast.
#ProfilesOfTenacity: Heaven Robinson
Fourth year advertising major Heaven Robinson uses her design skills both in and out of the classroom, serving as the art director for Pandora Yearbook and Talking Dog Agency. Robinson was a 2022 MAIP fellow, interning for Saatchi & Saatchi this summer. After graduating in December, she will pursue a masters degree in emerging media.
Newest class of CAES Ambassadors hits the ground running
Pope Arline, a fourth-year student from St. Simons Island, Georgia, sits at a long conference table inside Conner Hall as his fellow College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) Ambassadors file in for their weekly Tuesday meeting. As the rest of the 32-student team catch up on the week and find their seats, Arline explains what he loves about being a student at University of Georgia.
Fresh Express – free student market opens on campus thanks to parent and student donors
“Dedicated to nourishing bodies, empowering minds, and creating a community of compassion.”. This is the mission of Fresh Express, a student-led market created to address food insecurity on UGA’s campus by providing produce and non-perishables to students. The market, located in Joe Frank Harris Dining Commons on East Campus,...
Road Dawgs: Tips to make the most of your gameday travel
An away game against South Carolina means one thing: Dawgs from all over will be on the road this weekend to watch this classic SEC match-up in Columbia. But it won’t be the only time Bulldog fans hit the road this season—whether you’re traveling to Columbia, Jacksonville, Starkville, Lexington, or heading home to Athens, check out these tips to make the most of your next college football road trip.
Innovation Bootcamp: Are you up for the challenge?
As UGA’s Innovation District continues to grow and support entrepreneurship and research in the community, Innovation Gateway wants to ensure that its programs represent the diversity of the university and the Athens-Clarke County community. Innovation Bootcamp is a free opportunity for faculty, graduate students, and ACC community members to...
#BeWellUGAFest and The Blood Connection
This year’s successful #BeWellUGAFest featured a new partner with The Blood Connection setting up a blood drive at two locations on campus. The Blood Connection is a community-focused blood donation center working to save lives and connect neighbors in South Carolina and Georgia. This blood drive was not only...
UGA receives national higher education diversity award
INSIGHT Into Diversity recognizes UGA for the ninth straight year. The University of Georgia’s commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence has earned national recognition for the ninth consecutive year. INSIGHT Into Diversity’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award is the only national honor recognizing colleges and universities that demonstrate...
University Health Center Awarded Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission
(Athens, GA, September 2022) – The University of Georgia University Health Center (UHC) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The UHC is one of only a few college health centers across the country to earn this designation.
UGA again ranks in top 20 among best public universities
New USNWR ranking puts the University of Georgia at No. 16 in the nation. The University of Georgia held fast at No. 16 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 ranking of the best public universities in the nation, marking the seventh consecutive year that UGA has placed in the top 20.
Terry College has seven top 20-ranked majors by U.S. News and World Report
U.S. News & World Report once again ranked seven academic majors at the Terry College of Business among the top 20 public business schools in their respective fields. The rankings tie a record set by the Terry College last year when all seven of its majors included in U.S. News & World Report rankings were ranked in the top 20. Once again, risk management and insurance led the way with its No. 1 ranking in the nation.
Leaky infrastructure driving antibiotic resistant pathogens in local waters
Could your old septic tank be driving a growth in antimicrobial resistant bacteria?. It’s possible, say the authors of a University of Georgia study that identified aging sewer lines and septic systems as the primary drivers of antibiotic resistant bacteria contamination in their samples. This finding flips the script...
