U.S. News & World Report once again ranked seven academic majors at the Terry College of Business among the top 20 public business schools in their respective fields. The rankings tie a record set by the Terry College last year when all seven of its majors included in U.S. News & World Report rankings were ranked in the top 20. Once again, risk management and insurance led the way with its No. 1 ranking in the nation.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO