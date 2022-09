The City of Reno is inviting nonprofit organizations that satisfy the requirements of NRS 372.3261 to apply for placement on an eligibility list as a potential recipient of miscellaneous City-owned, surplus equipment that may become eligible for donation. Surplus equipment donations may include, but are not limited to, items such as: office furniture, office equipment, office supplies, and IT equipment.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO