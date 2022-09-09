CHICAGO — From the moment chef Jenner Tomaska stepped into a Kitchen Possible class four years ago, he knew he wanted to support and promote the program. The nonprofit works with kids 8-12 in Pilsen, East Garfield Park and Bronzeville, teaching them valuable life lessons through cooking. When Tomaska signed on to the program, it was to teach a recipe — but he quickly became a dedicated volunteer, working with a group of three kids as their go-to person throughout an eight-week program, all while trying to open Esmé, his Lincoln Park restaurant.

