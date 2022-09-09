ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Esmé Restaurant Is Transforming Fine Dining With A Menu Inspired By ’90s Nostalgia And Nonprofit Kitchen Possible

CHICAGO — From the moment chef Jenner Tomaska stepped into a Kitchen Possible class four years ago, he knew he wanted to support and promote the program. The nonprofit works with kids 8-12 in Pilsen, East Garfield Park and Bronzeville, teaching them valuable life lessons through cooking. When Tomaska signed on to the program, it was to teach a recipe — but he quickly became a dedicated volunteer, working with a group of three kids as their go-to person throughout an eight-week program, all while trying to open Esmé, his Lincoln Park restaurant.
Hannibal Buress Is A Rapper Now

CHICAGO — Hannibal Buress is shifting gears from standup comedy to rapping — and he’s taking it seriously. The native West Sider, who is known for his rhythmical musings on everything from jaywalking tickets to leftover pickle juice, released his debut rap album, “Eshu Tune,” under the same stage name in April.
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
Old Irving Park’s Disney II High School Wants Mentors For Its Civics Education Program

OLD IRVING PARK — A Northwest Side high school is looking for mentors to help students better understand civic engagement and community building. Disney II Magnet’s high school mentorship program for eighth graders is designed to create opportunities for teens to interact and learn from community members and policymakers through project-based learning.
