Kanye West Mural Adorns West Loop Building Thanks To Chris Devins, Artist Who Painted King Von Mural
WEST LOOP — Kanye West has a new home in Fulton Market, in the form of a new mural. Created by 47-year-old Hyde Park artist Chris Devins, the 14-foot mural can be found at 1215 W. Fulton Market. West’s look in the mural is inspired by “old Kanye”, Devins...
Chicago’s Last Black-Owned Bank Reopens Its Chatham Branch After 2-Year Closure: ‘We Are Here To Stay’
CHATHAM — Chicago’s last Black-owned bank has reopened the South Side branch it closed more than two years ago, offering limited services as leaders try to rebuild trust following years of customer complaints, regulatory issues and financial trouble. GN Bank reopened its branch at 87th Street and King...
Esmé Restaurant Is Transforming Fine Dining With A Menu Inspired By ’90s Nostalgia And Nonprofit Kitchen Possible
CHICAGO — From the moment chef Jenner Tomaska stepped into a Kitchen Possible class four years ago, he knew he wanted to support and promote the program. The nonprofit works with kids 8-12 in Pilsen, East Garfield Park and Bronzeville, teaching them valuable life lessons through cooking. When Tomaska signed on to the program, it was to teach a recipe — but he quickly became a dedicated volunteer, working with a group of three kids as their go-to person throughout an eight-week program, all while trying to open Esmé, his Lincoln Park restaurant.
Hannibal Buress Is A Rapper Now
CHICAGO — Hannibal Buress is shifting gears from standup comedy to rapping — and he’s taking it seriously. The native West Sider, who is known for his rhythmical musings on everything from jaywalking tickets to leftover pickle juice, released his debut rap album, “Eshu Tune,” under the same stage name in April.
Meet Logan Square’s ‘Caterpillar Mom,’ Whose Vegetable Garden Has Become A Safe Haven For Pollinators
LOGAN SQUARE — Lauren Kleiman loves growing basil, tomatoes and peppers on her porch in Logan Square. But after adding a few parsley plants this summer, her garden became more than just a hobby — it became a home for caterpillars and butterflies. When Kleiman, 39, added the...
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule
DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
Dakotah Earley, Who Was Ambushed And Shot In His Head By Robbers In Lincoln Park, Has Returned Home
LINCOLN PARK — Dakotah Earley, the 24-year-old culinary arts student who was robbed and shot in his head in May in Lincoln Park, is back home after several surgeries, including a partial leg amputation and jaw reconstruction. Earley was ambushed May 6 by a pair of robbers. One gunman...
Chicago’s Rain Continues Monday — But The Rest Of The Week Should Be Sunnier
CHICAGO — A deluge of rain Sunday left many Chicagoans with flooded basements and stalled cars — and the storms are expected to continue Monday. Monday’s rainstorms shouldn’t be as severe, though. Sunday’s storms left thousands of Chicagoans with several inches of water covering the floor...
Old Irving Park’s Disney II High School Wants Mentors For Its Civics Education Program
OLD IRVING PARK — A Northwest Side high school is looking for mentors to help students better understand civic engagement and community building. Disney II Magnet’s high school mentorship program for eighth graders is designed to create opportunities for teens to interact and learn from community members and policymakers through project-based learning.
