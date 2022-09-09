ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inc.com

How A.I. Is Making Launching a Business Easier Than Ever

There has never been a better, easier time to start a business. Artificial intelligence technology is chipping away at the barriers to entry for aspiring entrepreneurs, which represent a meaningful segment of the U.S. population. A 2021 survey conducted by Harris Poll found that 61 percent of Americans have an idea for a business, but are stymied by a lack of access to business tools and knowledge on how to get started. The founders behind a new crop of A.I.-powered platforms envision a world where, instead of needing an MBA, you can leverage technology to help launch your business.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

'Quiet Quitting' Is Just a Trendy New Name for a Very Old Idea

In the last few weeks, the term "quiet quitting" has taken the media by storm. The internet is ablaze with chatter about the supposed trend of workers vowing to do only the bare minimum at work and nothing more. As ever, interest in the trend is in part driven by...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How Pair Eyewear Leveraged Licensing to Bring a Fresh Look to an Old Market

Nathan Kondamuri has been wearing glasses nearly his whole life, an experience he used to find rather unenjoyable: "When you are a child, it's daunting and stigmatizing. And the experience is very static." When he met Sophia Edelstein at Stanford in 2014, the two got to commiserating over the spectacle...
APPAREL
Inc.com

5 Keys to Thriving in Today's Information Overload Environment

Every business leader I know is overloaded with data these days, with a wealth of new business tools, social media channels, and countless emails and text messages. Yet, ironically, they still feel they are always behind in recognizing the impact and need for change. As a consultant, I often get asked for help in mining all this data and using it for long-term success in their business.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Should I Let a Struggling Employee Work From Home?

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. Should I let a struggling employee work from...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

For Solopreneurs, Business Development = Relationship Development

The biggest stress for self-employed professionals is business development: how to cultivate meaningful regular work. It's vexing for at least three reasons. First, solopreneurs are experts who are good at helping clients solve problems or achieve certain goals, but they are not usually trained in sales or marketing. Second, when knee-deep in actually doing "the real work," solopreneurs are hard-pressed to find time to publish thought-leadership articles or create and manage marketing campaigns. Third, although they have the confidence to be self-employed, many solopreneurs just aren't comfortable selling themselves or doing any sort of self-promotion.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

For Shoppers, the Holiday Season Has Already Begun--Here's How Retailers Should Respond

Summer hasn't yet officially ended, but that's not stopping shoppers from getting started on their holiday shopping earlier than ever. Inflation is driving 37 percent of customers to buy holiday gifts earlier this year, a survey by Salesforce revealed in June. And big businesses are responding: Just before Labor Day, Walmart released its annual top toy list a month earlier than it did last year, Axios reported. Sometime in the fourth quarter of this year, Amazon will hold a second Prime Day event, which it calls "Prime Fall" in a memo acquired by CNBC.
RETAIL
Inc.com

Why Ikea, Walmart, and More Are Rolling Out Loyalty Programs--and You Should Too

Retailers are increasingly looking for ways to get customers shopping again. As inflation continues to dig into shoppers' pocketbooks, many are pulling back on unnecessary purchases. To counteract the exodus, retailers are looking to boost their value proposition in the eyes of their customers. Several retailers have recently introduced loyalty programs--or they've enhanced programs they already maintain--to offer customers discounts, cashback-bonuses, and other incentives to get them in stores again, both online and in-person.
RETAIL
Inc.com

The Key to Leading Your Teams Effectively in Crisis is to Step Outside the Leadership Drama Triangle

Times have never been so difficult for leaders. Leaders are doomed to successfully deal with several challenges at the same time. The pandemic, climate change, raising interest rates, high inflation, difficult labor markets, the war in Ukraine, and corresponding supply chain disruptions are tough external challenges leaders are facing. The key to leading teams effectively through this crisis is to step outside the leadership drama triangle.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

How to Grow Your Bottom Line by Fostering Employee Happiness

Fancy offices and free snacks aren’t enough to attract top talent anymore. Employees today are more concerned about benefits that can put them on track to a better future. Hear from some of Inc.’s Best Workplaces honorees on how you can provide your employees with benefits that will boost their happiness in the workplace for the long-term.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Elon Musk Just Made His Boldest Prediction Yet. Will He Be Right This Time?

Elon Musk is no stranger to making bold statements. It's on-brand for him to say something big is going to happen sometime in the near future, contrary to most evidence or expert opinion. He's done it for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and the Covid-19 pandemic, among many other things. Let's take...
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Oracle NetSuite CFO Guide to Inflation Preparation

In case you hadn't noticed (and we're sure your have), inflation has hit us in a major way. Since it has been 40 years since the last major round of inflation, odds are you were caught off-guard and ill-prepared to handle this one. That being said, there are positive steps...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The 1 Trait That Separates Billionaires From The Rest of the World

I've met billionaires. I've also met millionaires. And of course, I've met countless small business owners over the years. Now, you might say, "Isn't that what business is all about Tommy?" Well, here's the difference: Billionaires -- the ones I've talked to, at least -- know how to take high risks that have high payoffs.
