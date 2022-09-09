The biggest stress for self-employed professionals is business development: how to cultivate meaningful regular work. It's vexing for at least three reasons. First, solopreneurs are experts who are good at helping clients solve problems or achieve certain goals, but they are not usually trained in sales or marketing. Second, when knee-deep in actually doing "the real work," solopreneurs are hard-pressed to find time to publish thought-leadership articles or create and manage marketing campaigns. Third, although they have the confidence to be self-employed, many solopreneurs just aren't comfortable selling themselves or doing any sort of self-promotion.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO