Missouri State

KOMU

Forecast: Above average temperatures return

Temperatures started a warming trend today with a return to seasonal conditions. The warming trend is set to continue for the rest of the week. Clear skies are expected in the morning as temperatures fall to the lower to middle 50s. A few rural areas, mainly north of I-70, could fall into the middle upper 40s.
Agape boarding school can remain open, with oversight

A judge has ruled that a Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior.”. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
