Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student-athletes and the November election
This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
Comments / 0