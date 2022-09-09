Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Indiana’s abortion ban becomes law Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. West Virginia legislators approved an abortion ban on Tuesday and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide after the 15th week of pregnancy, with rare exceptions,though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress.
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. The former lieutenant governor became the state’s chief executive a year and a half ago when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. McKee will be the heavy favorite in the liberal state in November against the Republican nominee, Ashley Kalus, a business owner and political novice. McKee edged out former CVS executive Helena Foulkes in spite of her late surge in the polls and a last-minute endorsement from The Boston Globe’s editorial board. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea finished a close third.
Craft touts UN role in promoting bid for Kentucky governor
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft has vowed to “fight for Kentucky values” as she formally launched her campaign for Kentucky governor. Craft picked her native Barren County in south-central Kentucky for her kickoff speech. She enters the crowded 2023 Republican primary for governor with the advantage of being able to tap her family’s wealth to finance her campaign. Craft spent years cultivating connections within the GOP as she and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates. Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection. He has maintained strong job approval ratings from Kentuckians.
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics commission has determined that the sheriff of one of the state’s biggest counties appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14. The commission said Wednesday that it will schedule a public hearing to determine whether Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony should face punishment. He fatally shot another teenager in 1993 at his family’s Philadelphia home and was acquitted after arguing self-defense. Tony answered “no” on police applications that asked if he had ever been criminally arrested. His attorneys argue that Pennsylvania does not charge juveniles with crimes, but rather with “acts of delinquency.” The commission could recommend Tony be fired, censured or fined.
West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Legislature has passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions. Several Republicans, whose party holds a supermajority, say they hope the bill approved Tuesday will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician. Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.
EPA inspector general probes Mississippi capital water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An independent watchdog in the Environmental Protection Agency says it is investigating the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital. Emergency repairs are happening after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days. Water is running again, but the city is in the seventh week of a boil-water advisory. The state health department found cloudy water that could cause illness. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General says Tuesday it will conduct interviews, gather data and analyze compliance with regulations, policies and procedures for Jackson’s water system. That includes looking at administration of Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.
Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Coloradans are taking the state’s housing crisis into their own hands with a ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income tax to affordable housing projects. The campaign, called Make Colorado Affordable, launched its effort on Tuesday in the Denver suburb of Aurora. The initiative’s proponents say Colorado needs an all-hands approach as home prices have grown out of reach for thousands of Coloradans in recent years. If passed, the measure would provide an estimated $300 million annually to various affordable housing programs across the state. Voters will decide whether to pass the initiative in the November election.
Fishermen must be heard about whale rules, Maine gov says
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says the federal government is moving ahead too quickly with potential new restrictions on the lobster fishing industry, and isn’t taking the industry’s concerns about the changes into account. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced it was seeking input on new rules to reduce risk to rare whales. The North Atlantic right whales number less than 340 and they’re vulnerable to entanglement in lobster fishing gear. Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said Tuesday the agency’s plan to provide only one chance for public comment about the new rules is not sufficient.
Tribes say North Dakota is tampering with mineral royalties
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest grievance is part of an ongoing dispute that has seen the rights for minerals exchange hands four times in the last five years. The last turnover was in February when the Biden administration ruled that the royalties belonged to the Three Affiliated Tribes. The U.S. Department of Interior followed up by demanding that energy companies provide a detailed account of royalties and bonuses from mineral production. The state responded with a letter to oil companies dismissing the ruling and title.
Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization’s commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday on a 4-3 vote. Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925, the son of a Baptist preacher. His family left for Milwaukee the following year after threats from the Ku Klux Klan. While serving a New York prison sentence in his 20s for burglary, he converted to Islam, later changed his name and became one of the most visible figures in the civil rights movement during the 1960s. He was assassinated in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom by gunmen who opened fire during a speaking engagement.
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman walked into a North Dakota bar carrying a raccoon, leading health officials to warn those who had contact with the animal about possible rabies exposure. Bartender Cindy Smith said she was serving drinks at the Maddock Bar last week when a local resident brought in the animal during happy hour. There were about 10 people in the saloon at the time. Smith says she immediately asked the woman to leave but instead she took the raccoon around the bar to show another customer. The woman eventually departed with the animal after about five minutes. Health officials are asking anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva to seek medical care. Rabies has a nearly 100% fatality rate.
Alabama teen on trial in slaying of dad, stepmom, 3 siblings
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama youth accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings when he was 14 is on trial on capital murder charges. Testimony began Tuesday in Athens in the trial of 17-year-old Mason Sisk. Prosecutors allege the boy killed his family with gunshots to the head in 2019. They say he admitted the killings to investigators afterward. But the defense argued that the boy didn’t have a plan to kill or any firearms experience. Sisk is charged as an adult with multiple counts of capital murder, but he can’t be sentenced to death if convicted because of his age at the time of the slayings.
Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years. The board’s lone Republican, Pat Herrity, was the sole vote against the change. A county task force recommended the changes, even though a majority of people in an unscientific survey conducted by the task force supported keeping the Confederate names. The county estimates the cost of the name changes at $2.9 million. The state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board still must approve the changes.
Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing. Law-enforcement officials say two people in the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries. Stephanie Stamos took photos of the plane flying extremely close to boaters at Horsetooth Reservoir outside Fort Collins. Stamos said the plane looked unstable and the aircraft’s wheels almost touched one of the boats. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.
Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region
A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
