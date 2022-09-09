ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher’ teases major reveals at Netflix’s Tudum

Having just wrapped principal photography, the crew of Netflix’s The Witcher is ready to talk about the upcoming third season, which will see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer moving toward an uncertain future, though this time as a family. This year’s Tudum festival is gearing up to be something special,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot

This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’s MODOK design makes fans mad as a dream Deadpool crossover dissolves

Welcome to another roundup of the latest Marvel news, True Believers. After the madness of the weekend’s D23 Expo, things have mostly cooled back down on the MCU front at this point, although some merchandise that’s emerged in the wake of the event is angering fans all over again because of its wayward character design. Elsewhere, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy drowns our hopes for what could have been the franchise’s strangest crossover yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans already have demands following ‘Tekken 8’ reveal

Sony’s State of Play livestream kicked off with a bang, in the form of an official Tekken 8 reveal. Viewers were treated to an extremely crisp trailer featuring Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama looking better than they ever have, and beating down on each other in the middle of a very moody rainstorm.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Cobra Kai’ strikes first, strikes hard and shows no mercy to Netflix charts

Cobra Kai never dies and the show’s fifth season is proving that after finding massive Netflix success during its first week. Netflix has shared its official viewership data between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 and taking the top spot is none other than The Karate Kid sequel series absolutely dominating the competition.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The White Lotus’ trumps ‘Squid Game’, ‘Succession’ as biggest winner at 2022 Emmys

HBO has another hit on its hands as The White Lotus lands itself multiple Emmy awards in its first year being part of the awards show. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, The White Lotus landed itself 20 nominations, and it almost managed to take home a clean sweep winning in all but one of the categories with nominations. The only award that it was unsuccessful in claiming was for Production Design awarded at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever

Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Walking Dead’ stars reveal how it feels to wrap the series

Ross Marquand and Khary Payton, who play Aaron and Ezekial on The Walking Dead, respectively, are describing the surreal experience of wrapping up the show that occupied several years of each of their lives. The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s final season are slated to air next month...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic

Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Fans lose patience with the ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Rings’ debate and celebrate an unlikely ‘LOTR’ race

As the battle of episodic fantasy rages on, viewers are tiring of the ceaseless debate between fans of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon and fans of Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power. Fans of the latter series are instead turning their focus to the show’s best qualities, raining praise on its slow-burning story and careful focus on previously unexplored elements of J.R.R. Tolkien’s incredible world. Even previously critical fans are starting to come around to Rings of Power, as the first season zeroes in on a range of new and familiar faces and finally gives the orcs the respect they deserve.
TV SERIES

