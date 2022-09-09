Read full article on original website
One of Netflix’s most acclaimed anime shows yet dropped today, and nobody seems to care
An anime based on what was supposed to be one of the biggest video games of all time has landed on Netflix with great reviews and very little fanfare; it’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a companion piece for fans of the much maligned Cyberpunk: 2077 video game. The ten episode series...
‘The Witcher’ teases major reveals at Netflix’s Tudum
Having just wrapped principal photography, the crew of Netflix’s The Witcher is ready to talk about the upcoming third season, which will see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer moving toward an uncertain future, though this time as a family. This year’s Tudum festival is gearing up to be something special,...
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five preview guns towards the show’s first climax
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode four. House of the Dragon is headed to its mid-season climax and we can see this point approaching in a new promo that has been released for the show’s fifth episode. If you haven’t yet seen the latest...
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’s MODOK design makes fans mad as a dream Deadpool crossover dissolves
Welcome to another roundup of the latest Marvel news, True Believers. After the madness of the weekend’s D23 Expo, things have mostly cooled back down on the MCU front at this point, although some merchandise that’s emerged in the wake of the event is angering fans all over again because of its wayward character design. Elsewhere, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy drowns our hopes for what could have been the franchise’s strangest crossover yet.
Fans already have demands following ‘Tekken 8’ reveal
Sony’s State of Play livestream kicked off with a bang, in the form of an official Tekken 8 reveal. Viewers were treated to an extremely crisp trailer featuring Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama looking better than they ever have, and beating down on each other in the middle of a very moody rainstorm.
‘Cobra Kai’ strikes first, strikes hard and shows no mercy to Netflix charts
Cobra Kai never dies and the show’s fifth season is proving that after finding massive Netflix success during its first week. Netflix has shared its official viewership data between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 and taking the top spot is none other than The Karate Kid sequel series absolutely dominating the competition.
‘The White Lotus’ trumps ‘Squid Game’, ‘Succession’ as biggest winner at 2022 Emmys
HBO has another hit on its hands as The White Lotus lands itself multiple Emmy awards in its first year being part of the awards show. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, The White Lotus landed itself 20 nominations, and it almost managed to take home a clean sweep winning in all but one of the categories with nominations. The only award that it was unsuccessful in claiming was for Production Design awarded at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever
Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
Netflix’s latest thriller flop tops a lackluster week for the platform’s movies
It’s been a little while since viewer numbers on Netflix have had a week as off as this one, but here we are. The most viewed film on the platform this week according to Netflix Top 10 was the poorly received Netflix original, End of the Road – clocking up a little over 30.2 million views.
‘The Walking Dead’ stars reveal how it feels to wrap the series
Ross Marquand and Khary Payton, who play Aaron and Ezekial on The Walking Dead, respectively, are describing the surreal experience of wrapping up the show that occupied several years of each of their lives. The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s final season are slated to air next month...
Kit Harington addresses Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel by channeling Jon Snow
HBO developing a Game of Thrones sequel revolving around Jon Snow is something that no one saw coming. And if we’re being completely honest, we haven’t still wrapped our heads around how the King in the North could return for another adventure after the conclusive end to the main series.
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Fans lose patience with the ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Rings’ debate and celebrate an unlikely ‘LOTR’ race
As the battle of episodic fantasy rages on, viewers are tiring of the ceaseless debate between fans of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon and fans of Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power. Fans of the latter series are instead turning their focus to the show’s best qualities, raining praise on its slow-burning story and careful focus on previously unexplored elements of J.R.R. Tolkien’s incredible world. Even previously critical fans are starting to come around to Rings of Power, as the first season zeroes in on a range of new and familiar faces and finally gives the orcs the respect they deserve.
A long-delayed sci-fi horror torn to shreds by viewers terraforms the streaming charts
Movies that end up spending a suspiciously long amount of time on the shelf rarely turn out to be very good, and the latest in a long line of examples arrived earlier this year when sci-fi horror thriller Project Gemini finally scored a release. Principal photography on the effects-heavy Russian...
