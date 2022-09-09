Read full article on original website
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
This stylish family tree helps to explain the elven families from ‘The Rings of Power’
In Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth, and now in the current Amazon series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it is often hard to keep track of who is who amongst the many elves, humans, dwarves, and hobbits. Harder still is keeping track of who is related to who, especially in the case of the long-living elves who seem to have a proclivity for dating relatives, even if they are somewhat distant. One fan artist created a beautiful and helpful family tree to aid those who may be struggling to keep everything in order.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five preview guns towards the show’s first climax
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode four. House of the Dragon is headed to its mid-season climax and we can see this point approaching in a new promo that has been released for the show’s fifth episode. If you haven’t yet seen the latest...
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ director says the Netflix blockbuster is a different kind of fantasy
The beauty of genre fiction boils down to its malleability, not just in possibility, but in the possibilities within the possibility; in the fantasy genre alone, we have the likes of high fantasy, dark fantasy, fairy tales, and even magic realism, depending on where one’s mind can go with it all.
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
Jamie Lee Curtis shares the emotions she felt playing Laurie Strode for the very last time
The long-standing slasher franchise Halloween has indisputably become one of the most fruitful franchises in the history of the horror genre — with the latest chapter Halloween Ends set to release next month after years of growing anticipation. The horror spectacle will serve as the final entry in David Gordon Green’s enthralling trilogy, which will foresee one last intense battle between immortal presence Michael Myers and horror’s most resilient final girl Laurie Strode.
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast
Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
One of Netflix’s most acclaimed anime shows yet dropped today, and nobody seems to care
An anime based on what was supposed to be one of the biggest video games of all time has landed on Netflix with great reviews and very little fanfare; it’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a companion piece for fans of the much maligned Cyberpunk: 2077 video game. The ten episode series...
6 new Netflix movies and series start streaming today – including one wild true crime series
Most of Netflix’s growth at the moment is coming from outside of its home market, in the United States. That partly explains the extent and depth of the streamer’s massive library of international TV series and movies — a handful of new examples of which, in fact, hit Netflix today.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’s MODOK design makes fans mad as a dream Deadpool crossover dissolves
Welcome to another roundup of the latest Marvel news, True Believers. After the madness of the weekend’s D23 Expo, things have mostly cooled back down on the MCU front at this point, although some merchandise that’s emerged in the wake of the event is angering fans all over again because of its wayward character design. Elsewhere, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy drowns our hopes for what could have been the franchise’s strangest crossover yet.
‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 cameo leaves jaws on the floor
No television show is as self-aware as Rick and Morty, and with the sixth season promising to return to the show’s more quirky roots — less time-travel and space mumbo-jumbo — Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have done a Die Hard parody to make John McClane proud.
Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future
Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
