DL-Online
Boys soccer: Bemidji makes the extra pass in 5-0 rout of Lakers
BEMIDJI — A trusty wingman can make all the difference. The Bemidji High School boys soccer team had helping hands all across the Bemidji Middle School field on Tuesday, and it was their selflessness that led into a 5-0 win over Detroit Lakes. “It’s called the beautiful game for...
DL-Online
Girls tennis: Lakers get hard-earned split at Bemidji triangular
BEMIDJI – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team put its best foot forward and came away with a competitive split in Bemidji on Tuesday. The Lakers won their first four matches in a 4-3 win over East Grand Forks. Three singles wins, and a No. 1 doubles win earned Detroit Lakes' second win of the season.
DL-Online
Girls soccer: Detroit Lakes shuts out St. Cloud Apollo
ST. CLOUD – The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team is on a winning streak. After dropping the first four games of the season, the Lakers beat St. Cloud Apollo 1-0 on Saturday after winning their first match two days earlier in Crookston. "Our current two-game win streak builds up...
DL-Online
Girls tennis roundup: Detroit Lakes' struggles continue in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA – It was a tough couple of days for the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team. The Lakers went 0-3 at the Alexandria triangular on Saturday after suffering a pair of losses in Friday’s home triangular. “The girls competed hard,” Detroit Lakes head coach Greg Unruh said. “We...
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Sept. 14-24
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Dianne Lindberg
Dianne Kay Lindberg, 59, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer. Dianne was born May 23, 1963, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Seehafer) Lindberg in Moorhead, Minnesota. She graduated Detroit Lakes High School as part of the class of 1981 and attended Moorhead State University.
DL-Online
Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre
Jan. 12, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre, 88, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 12, in Essentia Health - Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Interment will be in Richwood Lutheran Church Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
DL-Online
Holy Rosary block party brings activities, food and fellowship to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — Holy Rosary Catholic Church held a block party on Sept. 10 full of food, baked goods, and kids activities on Lake Avenue in Detroit Lakes. The annual event, formerly known as the parish festival, included a chili cook-off, cake walk, music, bingo and a myriad of activity stations for kids.
DL-Online
New event center, overnight rental to open near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES – A new event center is opening at a historic venue on the outskirts of Detroit Lakes, and will also offer overnight stays. About six minutes from downtown Detroit Lakes sits a church on a hill. From the outside, the golden steeple, elegant windows and clean white siding trick the eye into thinking the building is a well-loved house of worship.
DL-Online
Betty Olson
Betty Lou Olson was born on March 16th, 1928 to Robert and Leona (Kadolph) Illg in Silver Leaf. Township, MN. She was raised on the Illg family farm in Frazee and later married Duane Denny” Olson on June 4th, 1954 in Sisseton, SD. They raised their six children in Detroit Lakes, MN, where she worked at Mickey’s Cafe and St. Mary’s Nursing Home until she retired. Following her retirement, she and Denny traveled and spent time with their children and grandchildren. She was witty, nurturing and stubborn up until the very end. On September 10th, 2022 she passed away peacefully in her home; surrounded by family, under the care of Pelican Landing, with the help of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
DL-Online
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on September 22nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 26th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the 3rd Floor Jury Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Brian W McDonald & H L Kivi 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 12620 Vicinity Ln Audubon, MN 56511 Tax ID Number: 17.0837.506 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 19 Township 138 Range 042 KOHLER’S BAY VIEW Lot 006 Block 001; Lake Eunice Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a deck and an addition to be located at ninety (90) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet from the OHW on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Ronald L Ketcher 515 Elm St W Norwood Young America, MN 55368 Project Location: 54809 Pearl St Osage, MN 56570. Tax ID Number: 21.0475.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 VAN NICE SHORES 20-140-36 LOT 9 VAN NICE SHRS. PT NE1/4 SE1/4: COMM SW COR SE1/4 SEC 20, N 2643.41’, E 2641.12’, W 797.78’, SLY 163.2’ TO POB; S 39.74’, E 149.63’, S 49.41’, SWLY 151.77’, S 67.72’, NW 57’ TO POND, NLY AL POND TO PT W OF POB, E 29’ TO POB. TRACT A (.33AC); Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a shed thirteen (13) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), deviating from the required setback of twenty (20) feet from the ROW on a township road due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Kathryn S Christensen 1117 3rd Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: 33802 Loon Dr Ogema, MN 56569 Tax ID Number: 32.0015.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 01 Township 141 Range 040 PT GOVT LOT 2 KNOWN AS LOTS 3 & 4 & 50; Sugar Bush Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition to be located fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to setback issues. 4. APPLICANT: Carolyn Diercks-Bergschneider & Maren Diercks 6422 E Bethany Place Denver, CO 80222 Project Location: 31382 E Round Lake Rd Ponsford, MN 56575 Tax ID Number: 25.0508.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 18 Township 141 Range 038; IDLEWOOD BEACH LOT 1, N 1/2 LOT 2 AMEND IDLEWOOD BCH. PT GOVT LOT 2: BEG NE COR GOVT LOT 2, W 47’, SW 262’ AL DRIVE, E 96’, N 292’ TO POB.; Round Lake Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a garage with a bigger footprint to be located five (5) feet six(6) inches from the side property line, deviating from the required setback of ten (10) feet due to setback issues. 5. APPLICANT: Kevin P Byer PO Box 261 Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 54958 & 54980 St Hwy 34 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Tax ID Numbers: 21.0172.000 & 21.0173.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036; SE1/4 OF SE1/4 LYING E OF LK & RIVER LESS 7.36 AC TO STATE LESS HWY & TR SOLD; PT SE1/4 OF SE1/4 BEG 293.6’ N & 33’ W OF SE COR SE1/4; TH W 75’, S TO HWY, NE’LY 93’ TO N 120’ TO BEG; Osage Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure located ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW), ten (10) feet from the rear property line, and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of an industrial zoned property due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: KBCB Properties LLC 4963 35th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 54906 St Hwy 34 Osage, MN 56570 Tax ID Number: 21.0174.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 140 Range 036 BEG 313.20’ N & 267.50’ W OF SE COR SE1/4 OF SE1/4 TH W 100’, S 211.50’ TO ROW HWY 34, TH E AL ROW HWY 100’ & N TO POB; Osage Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to place a structure to be ten (10) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW) and ten (10) feet from the side property line, deviating from the required setbacks of a commercial zoned property due to setback issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (Sept. 14, 2022) 101059.
DL-Online
18-year-old killed in head-on crash in western Minnesota
GRANT COUNTY, Minn. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday, Sept. 11, in a head-on collision in Grant County. The crash happened at Highway 79 and County Road 21 near Sanford Township at 4:29 p.m. Tyler David Stone, 18, of Hoffman, Minnesota, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on...
DL-Online
Michael Doll
Michael J. Doll passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2022. He was born on January 3rd, 1942 to Daniel and Helen (Ceynowa) Doll in Perham, MN. He graduated from Perham High School in 1959 and went to college at NDSU where he earned a degree in Pharmacy in 1963. He was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and served as president for a year. Michael operated his own pharmacy in Fargo for many years, worked for various hospitals in MN and as a traveling pharmacist for Kmart toward the end of his career. He always had a smile and a smart answer for everything and will be forever missed for his quick wit as well as his hand gestures during photos.
DL-Online
One last 'Toast,' to Richwood Winery: Friends of Tamarac say goodbye to hosts of popular fundraiser
RICHWOOD — For almost as long as there's been a Richwood Winery, the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge have held their annual Toast to Tamarac fundraiser there. With the winery closing its doors for good on Sept. 24, the Friends decided to hold one last Toast there, on Friday, Sept. 9, and it was one of the most successful to date, according to event chair Vonnie Jacobson.
DL-Online
Creating 'A Lasting Legacy': Friends of Tamarac establish endowment fund to support outdoor education
DETROIT LAKES — The Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge have been working to connect children and families with nature for nearly 30 years now, while depending on online fundraisers like Giving Hearts Day and events like the annual Tamarac Fall Festival and Toast to Tamarac at Richwood Winery to support their mission.
DL-Online
CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA
CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on September 27th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: OLD BUSINESS: 1. APPLICANT: Matthew J Eaton 1626 Ash Place West Fargo, ND 58078 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to rebuild a water-oriented accessory structure to be the same dimensions of two hundred and eighty-eight (288) square feet, but to be moved from the current setback of six (6) feet to twenty-five (25) feet from the OHW, deviating from the allowable one-hundred and twenty (120) square feet. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.1024.000; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043; SHERBROOKE BEACH LOT 13. Project Location: The property is located at 10310 Sherbrooke Beach Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. Application was tabled from the August 30th, 2022, Hearing. NEW BUSINESS: 2. APPLICANT: YMCA OF FARGO, ND 400 1ST Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to build a bathhouse to be located twenty (20) feet from the centerline of a township road, deviating from the required setback of fifty-three (53) feet from the centerline of a township road. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.7010.000; Section 11 Township 138 Range 043; 11-138-43 GOVT LOT 1 LESS .52AC (6-158-5). PT N1/2 NE1/4: COMM NW COR NE1/4 SEC 11, E 1201.76’ TO POB; S 1320’, E 433.24’, N 1320’, W 433.24’ TO POB (12.75AC). & PT NE1/4 NE1/4: COMM NE COR, W 330’ TO POB; W 660’, S TO S LN NE1/4 NE1/4, E 660’, N TO POB. LESS .45AC (PT 6-158-5). Project Location: The property is located at 14563 YMCA Ln Lake Park, MN 56554. 3. APPLICANT: Mark H & Susan A Waltz 10494 E Lake Ida Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a variance to construct a water-oriented structure to be one hundred forty-four (144) square feet on a one hundred ninety-six (196) square foot concrete pad deviating from the allowable one hundred twenty (120) square feet and deviating from the elevation requirements of the Becker County Ordinance due to lot size. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0453.001; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043 34-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 1, 2: COMM SE COR GOVT LOT 1, S 180.03’, W 272.31’ TO POB, NLY 460.22’ TO RD ROW, NWLY AL ROW 323.9’, SLY 522.48’, E 324.07’ TO POB. Project Location: The property is located at 10494 E Lake Ida Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (Sept. 14, 2022) 101058.
DL-Online
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 20, 2018 MORTGAGOR: George Z Wolfe, a single person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 21, 2018 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 656035. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated January 30, 2020 Recorded February 6, 2020, as Document No. 665596. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100032412181626810 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mortgage RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: LoanCare, LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 204 Willow St W, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 490349000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Fifty (50) feet of the East One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet of Auditor’s Lot No. 109, being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW1/4 NE1/4), Section 34, Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $135,893.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $163,439.79 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on May 17, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: September 6, 2022 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 100 - 19-010023 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Document version 1.2 July 20, 2021 (Sept. 14, 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12 & 19, 2022) 100980.
DL-Online
Amtrak parks Empire Builder due to looming freight rail strike
DETROIT LAKES — The Empire Builder passenger train service, which makes early-morning stops in Detroit Lakes and Fargo on its way between Chicago and Seattle, has been temporarily grounded by Amtrak. Passenger train service was suspended starting today (Tuesday, Sept. 13) pending the resolution of a looming freight rail...
