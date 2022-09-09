ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

DMV closes license plate agency in Huntersville after repeated mistakes, state says

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elFtq_0hpA7yph00

HUNTERSVILLE — A license plate agency at a North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles office in Huntersville was shuttered on Friday after repeated reports of violations, state officials said.

The office at at in the 12100 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road was closed after “several contract violations,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Channel 9 investigative reporter Jason Stoogenke learned the agency was shutdown because of repeated incompetence, mismanagement of DMV property and incorrect performance of vehicle transactions that had to be corrected by the DMV.

In North Carolina, the DMV oversees the license plate agencies, but they are managed privately or by local governments. These agencies register vehicles and handle title transactions, as well as changes for plates, tags and registration.

The closure does not impact the driver license office or the license and theft bureau office at the same location, NCDOT said.

More than 120 license plate agencies operate across the state including three local alternatives open Monday through Friday.

  • Charlotte, 3250-G Wilkinson Boulevard., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Concord, 929-D Concord Parkway South, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Mooresville, 125-3 North Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NCDOT said it plans to reopen the license plate agency in Huntersville, but that will likely take months as they work to identify a new contractor.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina DMV to resume regular road tests for young drivers)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Barry Nesbitt
3d ago

close the one in Salisbury, we need a bigger one, more staff, its a crock, that people have to stand outside for an hour to two, i. the heat, rain cold, to renew a tag.No placd for handicap to sit , I've seen peopld bring their own chairs, there is no sence in this. For handicap violations alone, no benches no restroom .close the place down, or fix it. where is the news media reporting on these problems, guess its not a left wing liberal , transgender issue.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Complaint: NC attorney, judge known for handing out lenient sentences to reckless drivers

Concord, N.C. — A group of Cabarrus County defense attorneys are filing a complaint about injustices in the county's traffic court. A WCNC Charlotte investigation identified lenient and unusual plea deals given to excessive speeding defendants. Those people were charged with driving up to 40 mph over the speed limit and in most cases, reckless driving too.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Huntersville, NC
Government
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#License Plate#Channel 9#Ncdot#Concord
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD Chief answers questions on new public information policy

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department introduced a new public information policy that officials say is meant to streamline the information-gathering process, but Channel 9 is speaking with Chief Johnny Jennings about concerns that the policy may actually be hindering timely access to information. Channel 9′s Allison Latos spoke...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
108K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy