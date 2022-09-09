DMV closes license plate agency in Huntersville after repeated mistakes, state says

HUNTERSVILLE — A license plate agency at a North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles office in Huntersville was shuttered on Friday after repeated reports of violations, state officials said.

The office at at in the 12100 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road was closed after “several contract violations,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Channel 9 investigative reporter Jason Stoogenke learned the agency was shutdown because of repeated incompetence, mismanagement of DMV property and incorrect performance of vehicle transactions that had to be corrected by the DMV.

In North Carolina, the DMV oversees the license plate agencies, but they are managed privately or by local governments. These agencies register vehicles and handle title transactions, as well as changes for plates, tags and registration.

The closure does not impact the driver license office or the license and theft bureau office at the same location, NCDOT said.

More than 120 license plate agencies operate across the state including three local alternatives open Monday through Friday.

Charlotte, 3250-G Wilkinson Boulevard., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Concord, 929-D Concord Parkway South, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mooresville, 125-3 North Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NCDOT said it plans to reopen the license plate agency in Huntersville, but that will likely take months as they work to identify a new contractor.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina DMV to resume regular road tests for young drivers)

©2022 Cox Media Group