MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 21 games remaining. Arraez got an infield hit, raising his average to .320, and scored in the first, then left after the inning with left hamstring tightness. An MRI did not show “anything substantial,” according to manager Rocco Baldelli. “My guess is we are going to, with the lefty tomorrow that we’re facing, probably let him come in, get some treatment and see how he responds, see what he’s going to be available for. I wouldn’t see him being out or anything like that,” Baldelli said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 MINUTES AGO